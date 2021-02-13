Before its loss to Arkansas on Saturday, Missouri men’s basketball was projected to be a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA Division I basketball committee released its first edition of early seeding for the tournament Saturday morning. Of 16 teams, the Tigers came in 16th overall — a No. 4 seed in what’s being labeled as Region 3. The top three seeds in the region are Michigan, Houston and West Virginia.
Alabama and Tennessee are the only other Southeastern Conference teams that were selected as top-four seeds, coming in at No. 7 and No. 11 overall, respectively.
The final bracket won’t be released until Mar. 14.
The Tigers are looking for their first tournament appearance since 2018. Missouri’s resume likely took a hit with Saturday’s loss, but if it can regain its ranking by Selection Sunday, it would be MU’s highest tournament seed since it was a No. 2 back in 2012.
The program’s last tournament win came in 2010. Despite several losses to lower-ranked teams, the Tigers have five Quadrant-1 wins this season. An affinity for big games might bode well come March.
On the same CBS broadcast that delivered the first 16 seeds, Dan Gavitt provided some early insight on COVID-19 protocol regarding the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
Gavitt, the NCAA’s Senior Vice President of basketball, said that teams will require seven consecutive days of negative tests before their arrival in Indiana. Gavitt noted that a player who tests positive will be isolated and contract traced, but that shouldn’t eliminate an entire team. While he’s hopeful that there will be limited capacity for fans, he confirmed that players will be allowed to have guests in attendance.
“We’re optimistic and hopeful … we’re already sure that we will have player guests at all 67 games,” he said on the broadcast. “And we’re hopeful here in short order to announce limited capacity for fans as well.”