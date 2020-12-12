Bragging rights are bragging rights, no matter if the game is held in St. Louis, Columbia or Champaign, Illinois, and Saturday night’s Braggin’ Rights game between Missouri and No. 6 Illinois didn’t disappoint.
Despite the odds, MU’s experience showed in the nailbiting 81-78 win, a 40-minute brawl that may be the biggest win in the Cuonzo Martin era.
“It was a boxing match,” the MU coach said, “then a basketball game broke out.”
The contest was laden with free throws and unconventional officiating, especially early on, and the family members in attendance at Mizzou Arena made their displeasure known. Audible boos came after 20 fouls were whistled in the first half.
In a physical game, Mizzou Arena belonged to Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu on Saturday night. Missouri appeared comfortable with allowing Dosunmu to roam free, so long as it meant that it could cruise to a comfortable win. Dosunmo’s 36 points proved to be just short of enough.
The game differed from what Missouri has shown for much of this season. In the first four games, the Tigers have relied on Mark Smith as a scoring threat while Xavier Pinson and Javon Pickett have struggled. All was reversed Saturday.
Mark Smith came into Saturday’s bout as Missouri’s leading scorer. But Smith walked off with minutes left in the game with five fouls and five points on 1-6 shooting. Despite his absence, the rest of Missouri’s guards led the charge with much of the scoring. Pinson, Pickett and Dru Smith combined for 49 points.
“No question,” Martin said when asked if he thought his group had a chance to win going into the game if Mark Smith didn’t perform well. “If (Mark) would’ve played great, great,” Martin said. “I just think we have enough. We’re good enough now.”
Even with a big lift in scoring outside of Mark Smith, Martin felt there was still much room to improve.
“You have 18 turnovers and you score 81 points, so you can get better there,” Martin said.
Jeremiah Tilmon was in foul trouble for much of the game, fouling out with just under two minutes to go. Tilmon was tasked with checking 7-footer Kofi Cockburn, who, despite a few monstrous plays, didn’t make the biggest difference.
Martin pulled out all the stops in Tilmon’s absence, trying small-ball lineups with Kobe Brown at the 5 and experimenting with Parker Braun and Jordan Wilmore. It seemed to have paid off, as Missouri somehow managed to win the glass, outrebounding Illinois 35-26.
Brown was a large part of that, hustling for eight boards to go along with his 12 significant points. The forward hit some big shots down the stretch.
In the end, the game came down to each team’s lead guards. The Tigers’ deep guard unit simply banded together to combat Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo’s combined 50 points.
Martin’s reason for leaving Dru Smith on Dosunmu wasn’t complex.
“We’re trying to win, that’s simple,” when asked about the decision.
Even through a near-40-point outing from Dosunmu, the Tigers’ perimeter defense showed signs of life. Dru Smith showed why he’s one of the best defenders in the Southeastern Conference, constantly switching and putting as much pressure as possible on the ball.
“Dru Smith is a monster on the ball defensively,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “A monster.”
Pickett had himself a night on offense and gave Adam Miller trouble for much of the night on defense. Miller finished with two points on 1-of-6 shooting. Pickett was just another factor in why Illinois couldn’t get more players involved in scoring. There’s just something about the nature of the game that brings intensity out of Pickett.
“It’s a rivalry game,” Pickett said. “So everybody’s just locked in. (We want to) go out there and bring the trophy back.”
A desperate full court heave from Dosunmu came after the buzzer, and the Tigers remained champions of the rivalry game. Missouri’s players immediately emerged from the locker room with the hardware.
Through the gleam of the golden trophy, hope shone throughout the building. A 5-0 Missouri team that should soon be ranked is still ready to prove more.
“If we’re not ranked, then all of it is foolishness anyway, so what’s the point in having it?” Martin said. “That means you’re telling me that there are 25 teams that are better ranked teams. How many teams in America can say they’ve won true road games?”