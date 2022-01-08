There’s something about the Tigers playing with nothing to lose at Mizzou Arena that just makes a difference.
After witnessing the women’s team pull off the upset against No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 30, the men’s team decided it was its turn to give the Missouri faithful an upset with the 15th-ranked Crimson Tide in town.
Missouri beat Alabama 92-86 for its first conference victory this season.
“Definitely a confidence boost, we’ve been working real hard this week. I feel like we deserve it,” Kobe Brown said.
Huntsville, Alabama, product Kobe Brown made sure he was going to make the Crimson Tide regret not keeping the in-state talent, even though he won’t admit it. He finished with a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds.
“Moving the ball, teammates finding me in open spots, just rebounding,” Brown said of what was working against Alabama. He mentioned that he wasn’t paying attention to the scoring stats at all until after the game.
Similar to last season’s edition of Alabama and Missouri, the Tigers held a large lead in the second half but had to hang on to stop an Alabama comeback effort.
MU (7-7, 1-1 SEC) led by 18 points with 10:44 in the second half, but then Brown picked up his fourth foul and headed to the bench. With the exception of brief offensive spurts, it became a game of the Crimson Tide slowly chipping away at the Tigers’ lead. Alabama (11-4, 2-1) got as close as four points but came up just short, yet again, to Missouri.
It didn’t take long for the reported 10,903 fans in attendance to realize that this Missouri team was bringing something different to this game.
While the Tigers have had a pattern of slow starts this season, often forcing them to play from behind, MU threw the first punch, jumping out to a quick 9-0 lead just three minutes into the game.
These Tigers only averaged 66.6 points in 2021, which ranked last in the conference. In the first game of the new year, MU put up 92 points, which is also a season-high. MU had 91 points against NAIA Paul Quinn in November.
The Tigers also came in shooting 24.3% from behind the arc, ranking among the worst in Division I. Against Alabama, they shot 37.5% (9 for 24). The better shooting performance can be explained by the open shots, which comes from good passing. MU had a season-high 19 assists in the victory.
“When you make shots, the spacing gets better. The best teams make shots; that’s why their spacing is always good,” Martin said.
And when MU needed unexpected players to step up without second-leading scorer Amari Davis, it counted on experience to guide it to the tall task.
Lone senior Javon Pickett had 15 points and played 39 of the 40 minutes possible. Junior Jarron “Boogie” Coleman, who got the start this game, had a season-high 18 points and drained four 3-pointers.
Martin and players alike credited the intense week of practice for the upset.
“Everybody was going hard, putting in work in their own individual way. So that’s why everybody’s game looked a lot better this week,” Coleman said of the entire team’s improvement.
Fellow junior DaJuan Gordon had 15 points and came up with two crucial steals.
“He made shots, and when he is making shots, he’s doing other things. I thought he had a tall order in guarding (Jahvon) Quinerly, and I thought he did a good job,” Martin said of Gordon’s performance.
MU’s other Huntsville product, Kaleb Brown, got more playing time against the Crimson Tide than in any other game, playing 19 minutes. And while his stats may not seem like he had an impact, it was the stuff that doesn’t show up in the box score, like defense, that helped the Tigers secure the upset.
“I’m happy for Kaleb; hasn’t played a lot,” Martin said. “I’m proud of him because sometimes you can lose yourself not playing, but he stayed the course and had great energy and brings his heart to work every day.”
In just his third season at Alabama, coach Nate Oats has won a game at every Southeastern Conference venue except one: Mizzou Arena. Although being heavily favored against the short-handed Tigers, he still couldn’t leave Columbia with a win.
Saturday’s home conference opener was the last of the brutal five-game stretch that Missouri had endured in the past couple of weeks. And while the defeats have been in devastating fashion, Martin continued to mention how he believed the team has been getting better.
“I told our guys, ‘Don’t get consumed with what happened in the past but learn from it,’” Martin said. “We’ve been continuing to grow as a team.”
He wasn’t lying, but Martin still isn’t satisfied.
“For me, it’s just another win,” Martin said. “We have a ways to go as a team, but we made tremendous strides.”
The Tigers may not necessarily be world-beaters just yet, but the potential that MU carries when it plays a complete, solid game proves that it can beat anybody on any given night. When Davis and Anton Brookshire return from COVID protocols, it will only add more depth to a Missouri team that already has momentum.
Before leaving the postgame press conference, Martin went out of his way to give appreciation to the fan base that gave the Tigers an advantage at home.
“I thought our fans had tremendous energy. I felt it. They had a tremendous amount of passion and energy, so I thank them for that,” Martin said.
Martin hopes to build off the positive momentum so the energy in Mizzou Arena can be like Saturday for every home game for the rest of the season.