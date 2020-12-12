When a team is struggling on the road against a quality opponent, they look toward their best players to step up and rally the squad.
That’s exactly what No. 6 Illinois did against Missouri with Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.
Dosunmu led the charge, rallying the Illini from down 13 with under 10 minutes left in the game. His 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting was a career-high.
Cockburn gave the Tigers fits in the paint, especially with Jeremiah Tilmon dealing with foul trouble all game. Illinois fed Cockburn early and often
This didn’t stifle Missouri, however. Instead of backing down from the challenge, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin countered by digging deep into his bench to find a spark.
The Tigers relied on their depth more than they have this season. With Tilmon and Mark Smith fouling out, Missouri turned to its experienced guard play.
“This is a very good, very sold Missouri team with a ton of experience,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “They took our shot.”
Dru Smith took the defensive responsibility of guarding Dosunmu, a first-team preseason AP All-American. Smith slowed down Dosunmu in the final minutes, drawing a key charge late in a one-possession game.
“He’s a fighter, he’s a tough kid and he had a very tough assignment,” Martin said of Smith. “You’re talking about an elite guard that gets downhill. Anytime you can get downhill with the way the game’s officiated nowadays, that’s a major weapon on your team.”
While his defense was important late, the Tigers needed everything Smith had on the offensive end too. Smith led Missouri with 18 points, also chipping in three rebounds and three assists.
Xavier Pinson took the challenge of defending Illinois’ speedy guard Andre Curbelo. Not many opposing players have the same elusive quickness that Pinson possesses, but Curbelo does.
While Curbelo got going early with 12 points in the first half, it was Pinson who got the last word. His difficult one-handed floater gave Missouri a two-possession lead with under a minute remaining.
With the offense struggling to find a basket, and with Tilmon and Mark Smith out of the game, it was Pinson who scored the Tigers’ biggest basket. Before Pinson’s make, Missouri had gone six minutes and 40 seconds without a field goal. In that same span, Illinois made its biggest push behind a 18-6 run.
It wasn’t just the starters that made an impact for the Tigers. Javon Pickett had 14 points off the bench and took the challenge of guarding 3-point specialist Adam Miller. Miller, who’s second only to Dosunmu on the Illini in points with 13.4 per game, struggled mightily, scoring only two points.
“I’m just going out there and doing what our coaches told us to do,” Pickett said. “They did a great job on the scouting report, telling us what each player’s best at.”
When Tilmon got two quick fouls in the first half, Martin went with Jordan Wilmore against the strength and size of Cockburn. Wilmore’s played sparingly this season, only average three minutes per game coming into Saturday’s matchup. Wilmore didn’t score, but he allowed Missouri to stay big with the 7-footer Cockburn.
“I was going into the game with Jordan Wilmore playing,” Martin said. “That’s a tough game for Jordan to be in without playing other games to get reps. That’s very tough in a high-level game against a physical guy who’s already in heavy rotation. That’s not easy.”
When it wasn’t Wilmore, Mitchell Smith played a large role in guarding Cockburn when Martin went with a small lineup. Smith, a lankier, quicker forward, stepped up guarding both Dosunmu and Cockburn at times, using his versatility to switch on to both.
“I knew Mitch could handle that assignment because of his experience, his position and his feet,” Martin said.
The Tigers showed that they don’t need to rely on just one scorer. Mark Smith came into Saturday’s matchup leading Missouri in scoring with 17.3 points per game. Smith struggled to find a rhythm, making only one field goal, a step-back 3-pointer that got a friendly bounce. He finished with five points before fouling out.
Even with Smith’s struggles, the Tigers knew they could go elsewhere for scoring.
“We expect guys to step up,” Dru Smith said. “We have guys waiting to come into games. They’re ready to play and looking forward to their opportunity. Guys are going to have off nights. ... Having that bench and having that depth is something we pride ourselves on.”
If Missouri can continue to get contributions from its bench, the Tigers could be a scary team in conference play and beyond. Illinois will be a team competing for a national championship in March just off the strength of potential NBA players Dosunmu and Cockburn. However, Missouri made its case for being a contender on Saturday. If the Tigers can build off this team performance, they could be playing deep into March.
“I just think we have enough,” Martin said. “We’re good enough now. I still think we got a ways to go on our bench. There’s another step for Jordan Wilmore. We got to get Torrence (Watson) in heavy rotation. Parker (Braun) has more to give. We still got a ways to go.”