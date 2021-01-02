Coming off a 73-53 loss to Tennessee that saw No. 12 Missouri struggle to find any rhythm offensively from start to finish, the Tigers needed to get off to a hot start Saturday against Arkansas.
Facing an undefeated Razorbacks squad, the Tigers leaned on senior big man Jeremiah Tilmon to secure an 81-68 win Saturday.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin has tried establishing the 6-foot-10 Tilmon in multiple games this season. However, Tilmon’s struggles handling the ball and dealing with double teams in the post forced Martin to go in a different direction quickly.
Instead of strictly posting Tilmon up, the Tigers (7-1, 1-1 SEC) found another way to get him involved early: pick and rolls.
With 6-7 forward Justin Smith out with an ankle injury, Arkansas (9-1, 1-1) started four guards along with 7-3 center Connor Vanover.
Vanover, a lanky, slender center, isn’t the most nimble big when it comes to sliding his feet defensively. Missouri took advantage of that, putting him in the pick and roll often.
On the first play of the game, Pinson found a rolling Tilmon wide open for an alley-oop jam, one of multiple times Pinson hit Tilmon for dunks or finishes near the rim.
“In the previous games, I really missed Tilly a lot on the lobs,” Pinson said. “Today, I really just had to come back out and be locked in the whole game and try to hit him as much as I could, because I knew it was going to be there.”
In fact, Tilmon’s first three field goals came via dunks. Tilmon also ran the floor well, with teammates finding the trailing big for easy buckets.
Tilmon started strong, scoring 14 of the Tigers’ first 24 points, easily eclipsing his previous season-high for a game (12). He would finish the first half with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.
“The game was just coming to me today,” Tilmon said. “I’m more worried about getting defensive and offensive rebounds, but if the points are coming, I’ll take them.”
Tilmon picked up where he left off in the second half, continuing to stay aggressive and setting up for lob passes, something Martin and his staff have been preaching.
“We’ve been adamant as a staff that we need that because it opens up other things,” Martin said. “When you don’t do that, it’s hard attacking downhill. When X(avier) made that first lob, I think it opened it up, and Tilly feeds off those types of plays.”
Tilmon finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, both career-highs. This was Tilmon’s third-career game with 20 or more points. Coincidentally, the last time Tilmon achieved this feat was also against the Razorbacks, when he scored 21 points Feb. 12, 2019.
Martin praised Tilmon’s performance, saying off the top of his head that this was his best performance as a Tiger. Tilmon concurred.
“Yeah, I agree,” Tilmon said. “This is what I should be doing every night, but there’s another level with that. I’ve got to be consistent; that’s the main thing.”
While Tilmon likely won’t convert into a high-scoring post player just off one game, this mentality could prove to help a Missouri offense that struggles in the half court at times.
“Hopefully, he stays this way, mentally and aggressively,” Martin said. “The next step for him is embracing the double team. He’s got to embrace that double like, ‘Man, I’m going to try and score the ball, not just pass it. I’m trying to score and put pressure on the defense.’”
Tilmon’s post presence has been something the Tigers have hoped to develop dating back to his freshman year. With the combination of Pinson’s driving and passing ability, Martin might have a lethal 1-2 punch that can give conference opponents fits.
“If he gets to that point where he demands the ball every time down,” Martin said, “then we’re a different level of team.”