Missouri guard Dru Smith drives past Arkansas defender Desi Sills during the first half of the Tigers’ game Jan. 2 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. After a positive COVID-19 case and subsequent contact tracing within Missouri’s program shelved two games, the Tigers returned to practice Wednesday and are on track to play at Texas A&M on Saturday.

Missouri men’s basketball is back on track.

The Tigers returned to practice Wednesday after previously pausing all basketball activities. Following Missouri’s game versus Mississippi State on Jan. 5, the team discovered a positive COVID-19 case within the program and conducted contact tracing that put the basketball on pause.

A team spokesperson confirmed that the team currently has no positive cases, allowing the Tigers to return to practice. The issues forced Missouri to cancel its Jan. 9 game against LSU, with LSU traveling to play Ole Miss instead.

Missouri released a series of statements throughout the week, initially stating that the statuses of Missouri’s Jan. 12 and Jan. 16 games versus Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, respectively, were still to be determined pending test results. The Vanderbilt game was postponed, and the team stated that it aimed to return to team activities Wednesday.

Missouri’s schedule aligned, and the game against Texas A&M is now on track to be played barring any new COVID-19 issues.

The Tigers are 1-2 in conference play and will have seen an 11-day layoff between their Jan. 5 game in Starkville, Mississippi and their Saturday matchup in College Station, Texas.

