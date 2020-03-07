At the cost of stopping one of the nation's top offenses, the Missouri men's basketball team became offensively inept itself for most of Saturday.
Stretches without a field goal that last three, four or even five minutes long seem to have become an every-game thing for the Tigers at this point. Giving away double-digit turnovers — Missouri has done it in all but two games this year — is another tendency. And against Alabama, Cuonzo Martin's team achieved both of those dubious distinctions.
But elite defense can make up for a lot of shortcomings. In Missouri's 69-50 win over the Crimson Tide at Mizzou Arena in each teams' regular season finale, that happened for the Tigers.
Alabama, who averaged 83.1 points per game entering Saturday (second nationally) was held more than just in check. tThe Tide were held to its lowest first-half total (20 points) and full-game offensive output of the season by a smothering Missouri defense, one that forced 18 turnovers and only allowed 'Bama to shoot 4 for 25 from 3-point range, its lowest percentage (16%) of the year.
Meanwhile, paced by a 48-point second half outburst, Missouri finally capitalized on the defensive pressure that caused 'Bama's offensive inefficiencies and established some consistency of its own with the ball in its hands.
Through the bumps of adjusting a defense without guard Mark Smith and forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. for significant portions of SEC play, Martin was adamant postgame in explaining that Missouri can easily be elite defenders — with consistency being the main issue.
On Saturday, Martin thought his team finally reached the defensive potential it could.
"We defended the way I thought we could defend throughout our season," Martin said. "I think we had ups and downs of showing elite level defense throughout conference play. And I think with the absence of Tilmon, even Mark Smith, those are two of our better defenders when they were out. You have to grow, and you take some lumps."
Guard Xavier Pinson, who didn't start for the first time in 11 games due to a coach's decision, and his run of six straight games of 15 points or more ended as he finished with nine points on 1 for 9 shooting. But Dru Smith more than picked up the slack, commanding Missouri's offense with a team-high 17 points and eight assists.
Dru Smith in particular, with 13 points in the second half alone, was instrumental in the Tigers' offensive renaissance in the final 20 minutes. After just 21 points in the first half, Missouri more than doubled that total in the second half, paced by a 35-11 scoring spree in the final 10 minutes that Tide coach Nate Oats saw as his team's breaking point.
"Pretty embarrassing effort on defense to close the game out with," Oats said. "We actually played hard ... up until (the 10-minute mark), and the dam kind of broke. We folded a little bit and you got to give Missouri credit, they never broke. This is going to be a really good team next year. Shoot, they're really good right now."
Whereas Alabama got the majority of its scoring from Kira Lewis (18 points), Jaden Shackelford (13 points) and Galin Smith (10 points), the Tigers managed to dominate with production from their bench.
Mark Smith and Tilmon each looked like shades of their early-season selves entering in relief, the former scoring 13 points with three 3-pointers and the latter establishing an inside presence with a near double-double (eight points and nine rebounds). But Mitchell Smith impressed as well, scoring 10 points and reaching double figures for the eighth time this year on a perfect 4 for 4 from the field.
"We kind of felt like 'cause we were on our end now for offense (in the second half), our guys maybe just had more confidence there next to our bench," Mitchell Smith said. "When we get good shots, they're going to fall eventually. We got two point guards that get guys open and they made the right reads, so I feel like that kind of helps."
Though all Missouri players mentioned have at least another year of eligibility remaining with the Tigers next season, there's one who won't: Reed Nikko. Saturday was the senior's final time suiting up for Missouri at home, finishing with a rather unassuming statline of three points and three rebounds in 16 minutes.
But once Martin subbed Nikko out for the final time with 14 seconds remaining, Mizzou Arena erupted as if he had a historic night. A standing ovation, hugs from the bench and a celebration with the Missouri students section followed, and the praise for the big man didn't stop there once postgame interviews began.
"He'll be a CEO of a company when it's all said and done," Martin said of his senior. "He has a humble soul and he has a huge heart. He just wants to live a peaceful life ... you migrate to him because you know his word is genuine. He's a sincere man, he gives sound counsel, young guys look up to him. All those things that you would want in a son ... a guy like for my daughter to marry ... all those things, he exudes that."
Missouri now awaits its fate at the SEC Tournament next week. The results of games later Saturday will determine whether the Tigers will start play in Nashville on Wednesday or Thursday.