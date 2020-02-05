There was once a legitimate debate that Missouri men’s basketball didn’t just have a good defense, it had an elite defense.
Cuonzo Martin-coached squads traditionally have physical and hard-nosed defensive tactics that pressure teams into submission and make players uncomfortable pushing the ball up the floor. After the peak of the Tigers’ current season — a 63-56 win over current Big Ten Conference leaders Illinois on Dec. 21 — it looked as if Missouri was fully bought-in to Martin’s philosophy in year three of his tenure.
Eleven games into Missouri’s season, the then-Tigers ranked 13th nationally in points allowed per game (57.7), 12th in opposing field goal percentage (37%) and seventh in total field goals allowed (210). There was even a point where Missouri was only behind Virginia, the defending national champions, among Power Five conference schools in points per game allowed.
After another 11 games, that’s long gone.
Since Southeastern Conference play began with a 71-59 loss at Kentucky on Jan. 4, defense has no longer been the edge Missouri can turn to when things go awry.
Per KenPom rankings, the Tigers rank near the bottom of the SEC (in league games) in multiple defensive categories. In defensive efficiency, the theoretical amount of points an average Division I team would score if given 100 possessions, Missouri ranks 12th (108.2). Opposing field goal percentage; 12th again (45.2%). Opposing 2-point and 3-point percentages; 12th (53.1%) and 13th (34.7%) respectively.
In Missouri’s latest shortcoming, a 68-51 loss at Texas A&M on Tuesday that dropped the Tigers to 2-7 in SEC play, defense wasn’t as much of an issue as another problem they have: scoring. But the slow decline in quality of Missouri’s defense, and specifically toughness, was on Martin’s mind postgame.
“We’ve got to match other teams’ toughness,” Martin said on Columbia radio station KTGR. “If you’re not scoring the ball, you need to defend at a high level. You’ve got to get offensive rebounds, you’ve got to do those things that help your team win games. We’ve got about three or four guys we need to bring (toughness) out of. Part of it it’s just never been in your DNA ... but then you have to have the pride within yourself to know how to get to that level.”
What has been the difference from Missouri’s first 11 games to its last 11, then?
An obvious reason has been the difficulty of opposing teams spiking up in the transition from nonconference to league play. In Missouri’s first 11 games, the average current KenPom ranking (from 1 to 353) of each opponent was 147. For the next 11 opponents, the average rating was 97.4 — and that includes factoring Chicago State, the 353rd-ranked team that the Tigers routed Dec. 30, into the mix.
The stress fracture injury to forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. has also played a major role as the Tigers have heavily struggled defending the interior without the junior at full strength. In the 13 games Tilmon has played this year, Missouri allowed an average of 59.5 points. The nine games without him? 69.1 points.
There are certain aspects of the defense that the Tigers still do well: Missouri forces opponents to turn the ball over 22% of possessions, 10.4% of which are steals. Both rates rank second in the SEC. But that aggressiveness to get the ball back also leaves the Tigers either beaten on occasions from overplaying passing lanes or creating lots of fouls.
Missouri has committed 446 personal fouls as of Wednesday, which currently ranks 315th nationally. And with 32 fouls committed Tuesday, it was the most the Tigers had acquired in a single game since collecting the same amount against Illinois in 2000.
Martin has stressed throughout the season that he wants his team to be aggressive yet composed. But at 10-12 overall with a brutal three-game slate of NCAA Tournament hopefuls Arkansas, LSU and Auburn upcoming, that advice currently seems to be falling on deaf ears.
“It’s being able to handle pressure situations, but also be under control,” Martin said. “Like I said to our guys, if this is really pressure, then you’ll always struggle. This should just be basketball. If these are pressure situations, then this stage might not be for you.”