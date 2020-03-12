If Missouri men's basketball wasn't going to play postseason basketball this year, its shortcomings on the court was supposed to be the reason.
But by the most improbable, inconceivable, flukiest of circumstances, neither Missouri nor any of the other 352 teams in NCAA Division I will play another game this season.
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that had infected over 127,000 people worldwide as of Thursday afternoon according to Johns Hopkins University, the NCAA on Thursday canceled all winter and spring sports competitions — including the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The Tigers won't have the opportunity to play their way in.
The move was the final domino to fall in a series of rapid cancellations and suspensions in collegiate athletics across the nation. It will be the first time since 1939 — the first year of the NCAA Tournament — that the event known around the world as March Madness will not be held.
"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the NCAA said in a statement. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
In a matter of hours, Missouri went from planning to play Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday evening in front of fans inside Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, to having its postseason entirely shut down. In addition to the NCAA Tournament, other postseason competitions such as the National Invitation Tournament and the College Basketball Invitational have also been canceled.
After first announcing Wednesday evening that the remainder of the SEC Tournament would be played without spectators due to the pandemic, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the decision to officially end the tournament before Alabama and Tennessee's second-round game scheduled for noon Thursday in Nashville.
The SEC's decision falls in line with similar moves made by other conferences Thursday to end their postseason tournaments. The Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference — among others — all announced cancellations Thursday morning.
"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event, as well as viewers at home," Sankey said in the statement. "While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance."
Later on Thursday, the SEC, like many other leagues across the nation, took the cancellations a step further by suspending all regular season and SEC championship events until at least March 30. With the NCAA's announcement later in the day canceling its championships for the spring season, it's unknown how the SEC will proceed.
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk addressed the media at Bridgestone Arena after the SEC's decisions but before the NCAA announcement Thursday, stating that the league came to its decision after meetings late last night and early this morning among the conference's athletic directors.
With the NBA suspending its season Wednesday night after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, Sterk and the SEC came to a conclusion that a collegiate athlete becoming infected was going to be a matter of "not if, it's when."
"When we came here, we were focused on trying to win the tournament. And now it's dealing with a lot of issues that we weren't expecting," Sterk said. "We made sure that (coach) Cuonzo (Martin) knew so he could contact the team before they heard it from the news. I think they're competitors; they want to play. But they understand. It's not like anyone's upset at us or Greg Sankey or anyone like that. People understand it's serious."
Sankey addressed media in attendance after the SEC's announcements, saying there hasn't been a moment "as difficult and emotional as this one" in his five years as commissioner. Fighting back tears on the podium, Sankey spoke about numerous circumstances and issues associated with the sudden developments. He thanked SEC leadership and the city of Nashville for their patience throughout the week.
"There's no one in this conference who's taken these decisions lightly," Sankey said. "I have a responsibility to care for people, both our staff, our student-athletes, our coaches and our fans. Those who are engaged at the NCAA level provided some star information yesterday that guided the NCAA to close its tournament to public attendance. That then guided us."
Missouri players and coaches were not immediately made available to the media after Sankey's announcement. However, some Tigers personnel made their feelings known on social media.
Guard Xavier Pinson on Instagram: "SPEECHLESS. DIDNT END THE YEAR WITH THE CINDERELLA STORY LIKE WE WANTED BUT WE WILL BE BACK!!!"
