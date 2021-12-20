Similar to Jack Nicholson’s infamous “Here’s Johnny!” scene from “The Shining”, the pandemic has once again emerged in the world of sports.
But instead of putting an axe through a door, COVID-19 is putting an axe in marquee matchups across various sports. And this couldn’t be more evident than in men’s college basketball.
On Saturday, the CBS Sports Classic was supposed to feature two games — Kentucky vs. Ohio State and North Carolina vs. UCLA — but that didn’t happen.
Positive cases within the Ohio State and UCLA programs forced both sides to back out, leaving North Carolina to play Kentucky.
Tennessee was set to take on its in-state rival Memphis on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.
However, late positive cases within the Memphis program forced a last-second cancellation of the game, forcing not only the Volunteers team but also the fans to be stranded in Nashville without a game.
There were 15 cancellations/postponements across men’s Division I games this past Saturday.
Day by day, new programs are announcing cancellations and postponements.
Monday morning, Louisville had to back out of the big rivalry matchup against Kentucky set for Wednesday due to positive tests.
And with the outbreak clearly making its presence known, college programs are beginning to dust off their COVID-19 safety protocols from a season ago.
But while teams may go with similar approaches from last season, there are new circumstances for some teams that make things different.
For example, various conferences have instituted a policy that if a team can’t play a scheduled conference game because of COVID-19 related issues, it would count as a forfeit for the canceling team.
Southeastern Conference play doesn’t start until Dec. 29, so there hasn’t been an opportunity for an SEC team to forfeit a game yet.
But in other conferences that have started conference play, like the Big East and Pac-12, the forfeit policy has already been enforced.
Washington had to forfeit its game against UCLA earlier in December, leaving the Huskies to an 0-1 start in the conference standings.
No. 15 Seton Hall had to forfeit its conference opener as well to St. John’s that was scheduled for Monday night.
Considering that most of the teams across the country are still playing their nonconference schedule, most of these cancellations result in no-contests or reschedules, not forfeits.
But as every conference looks to begin intra-conference play within the next two weeks, one can expect to start seeing a ton of forfeits ... unless something changes.
The SEC announced its new cancellation policy Aug. 30.
At the time, vaccines were reported to be incredibly effective against COVID-19. So to further entice program personnel to get vaccinated, the league came up with the new ruling in fear of dropping crucial conference matchups.
The policy also states that if both teams in a scheduled game can’t field teams, then it goes down as a loss for both teams.
Now that newly discovered COVID-19 variants have hindered the vaccine’s effectiveness, many are expecting conferences to go back to a similar rescheduling policy like last season.
However, while in the middle of the major outbreak, the SEC’s 14 men’s teams haven’t experienced any program shutdowns yet.
Cancellations that involved an SEC team have been because of the opponent.
Saturday’s game against Utah provided Missouri’s first run-in with COVID-19 this season when Utes star player Brenden Carlson missed the game because of contact tracing. Carlson did not make the trip to Columbia and Utah hasn’t announced any more positive tests within the program as of Monday afternoon.
And with the elephant in the room facing every college basketball coach right now, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin addressed the pressing concern after the win versus Utah.
“We got great doctors, administrators and trainers. We follow protocol, we always wear masks when we’re on the road,” Martin said. “We’re working on getting the booster shots as we speak. But again, we have the best doctors and we follow their lead. Whatever they say is what we do.”
Martin also mentioned that his team is 100% vaccinated.
Last season, Missouri had one program-wide shutdown, which lasted for eight days.
The Tigers missed scheduled games against LSU and Vanderbilt. Compared to a program like South Carolina, which practically missed the entire month of December due to positive cases and contact tracing last year, MU fared well.
Along with teams reintroducing safety protocols from a season ago, fans across the country are anticipating similar measures as well — limited attendance, mask requirements, vaccination proof, etc.
Currently no SEC program has announced any new protocols in regards to fans at home arenas.
Missouri’s Braggin’ Rights rivalry game against Illinois on Wednesday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis will require fans to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for entry, though. This is an Enterprise Center policy, not Missouri’s or Illinois’ policy.
Barring a miracle, it is a matter of when the conference gets hit with COVID-19, not if.
And when it does eventually happen, will the conference have revised the cancellation policy? Will it already have extra precautions in place for fans? Or will it wait until a program has positive tests to reintroduce safety regulations? Or will the conference make any adjustments at all?
Nobody knows. At least not as of yet.
But what we do know is that this is a big issue facing college basketball and it isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
And fairly soon, SEC decision-makers are either going to need to double down on the current cancellation policy or change regulations before conference play begins.