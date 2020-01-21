Missouri’s offense seems hopeless at times.
After a 66-64 home loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday, Missouri’s postseason hopes appear hopeless as well.
A home loss to Texas A&M, the nation’s 160th ranked team according to popular statistics website KenPom, is the Tigers’ second-worst loss all season, topped only by the loss to Charleston Southern.
In a game where Missouri shot horribly from the field (31%), the Tigers still had a chance at the end, largely because of their historic shooting from the free-throw line.
Missouri set the all-time record for consecutive made free throws Tuesday, making 54-straight dating back to the Alabama game to break 2005 Wake Forest’s record.
Success at the charity stripe is supposed to correlate to victories but not in Missouri’s case: The Tigers dropped both games across which they set the record.
In a game where Missouri set a free-throw record, the Tigers seemed disinterested in getting to the line. Missouri shot its most 3-pointers in a game all season against the Aggies and converted on just 9 of 35 attempts (26%).
The Tigers took their first eight shots from 3, making just one, and didn’t slow down from there, taking 70% of their total attempts from long range.
“You work in practice to make shots fall. I thought we had a lot of open looks but they didn’t go down,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “But you have to keep working at it and you have to play to your strengths. We have to continue to drive the ball to get to the free-throw line, all of those things. And at some point, those shots will consistently fall.”
Twenty-six free-throw attempts is not necessarily a low total but there were long stretches where the Tigers seemingly settled for long jumpers as opposed to attacking the rim, a source of much of their offensive success against Florida and Alabama.
“As we continue to drive the ball the 3-point shot will fall, because as you get to the rim it loosens up most defenses,” Martin said.
“They did a good job running us off the line tonight,” Tiger guard Dru Smith said.
Despite being down nine with just over 90 seconds to play, Missouri gave itself a chance to win. Xavier Pinson found Mark Smith for two 3-pointers and Dru Smith knocked down two big free throws to cut the lead to two with just 57 seconds remaining. Smith’s second 3, coming off a steal from Pinson, particularly woke up the Mizzou Arena crowd, which had begun to sporadically, slowly file out.
Pinson stole the ball on the ensuring Texas A&M possession and while he missed the acrobatic layup, Mitchell Smith was fouled on the follow attempt and made 1-of-2 free throws to make the score 63-62 with 28 seconds remaining.
After two missed free throws from Texas A&M, Dru Smith was called for a charge on the other end of the floor, turning the ball over at a crucial time. The Aggies nailed two free throws to extend their lead to three points before Dru Smith cut it back to one after sinking two free throws of his own.
Texas A&M made 1-of-2 free throws to go ahead two points with just two seconds to play and the Tigers having to go the length of the court. Martin drew up a great Brad Stevens-inspired play in the timeout. Mark Smith, a former baseball player, threw a full-court pass to Parker Braun. Braun caught the ball and passed immediately to Torrence Watson for an open 3. But just like it had gone all day, the shot rimmed out and Missouri dropped to 1-5 in SEC play.
“I thought Torrence made it,” Mark Smith said.
With freshman Kobe Brown out with an illness, Martin turned to what was basically a seven-man rotation for the first time all season. Martin typically plays close to 10 players in each game but without Brown and Tilmon his options were limited.
Mark Smith led the Tigers with 19 points on 6-15 shooting. Dru Smith was close behind with 18 points, eight assists and an impressive eight rebounds. Torrence Watson was the final Tiger in double figures, scoring 11 points.
In a matchup of the 278th and 107th ranked offenses in the country, many expected ugly basketball. They were right.
Missouri started and ended the first half in the same way: Dru Smith assisting a Mark Smith 3-pointer. The ugly part was everything in between. At one point the Tigers missed nine-straight shots only for Texas A&M to outdo them, missing 10-straight just after.
Missouri’s 3-point shot was a good barometer for their offensive success. The Tigers made only one of their first eight 3-pointers but finished the half 5-16 from 3. As the 3-point shots started to fall Missouri gained confidence on offense on its way to a 32-27 halftime lead.
But when those same shots failed to go down in the second half, in which the Tigers shot 19% from behind the arc, Missouri seemed to have no answers offensively.
Aggies’ forward Josh Nebo, second in the nation in field goal percentage, scored five of his team’s first seven points, but two quick fouls limited him to just eight first-half minutes in what was a nice respite for the Tigers, who have struggled against SEC bigs early on in conference play.
Nebo made an instant impact when Aggies’ coach Buzz Williams inserted him back into the lineup to begin the second half, helping spark a 12-2 Texas A&M run to begin the half. The senior drew quick fouls on an overmatched Reed Nikko and finished with a team-high 14 points on an impressive 5-6 shooting.
The loss drops Missouri to 12th place in the SEC and gives it a 9-9 record on the season. Missouri will look to snap its three-game losing streak and get back on track at 11 a.m. Saturday against West Virginia in Morgantown, West Virginia.