As far as Southeastern Conference title hopefuls went, No. 11 Auburn appeared like the heaviest of heavyweights.
Outside of a two-game losing blip early in the league schedule, Bruce Pearl's men have had no hangover from last season's run to the NCAA Tournament Final Four. At 22-2 overall and 9-2 in the SEC, with a seven-game winning streak coming into Saturday's game, AU looked the part as the conference's cream of the crop.
But in front of a season-high crowd of 12,506 at Mizzou Arena, Missouri men's basketball — for the first time in over two years — slayed one of the nation's elite.
With a lightning-quick pace spearheaded by Missouri's two-headed offensive monster of Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson (28 points each) in the backcourt, MU dominated its way in nearly all facets to a 85-73 win and registered by far its most impressive victory of the season.
The home Tigers dazzled and astonished all evening, upsetting the visiting Tigers and picking up their first win against an AP Top 25 team since Feb. 13, 2018, against Texas A&M.
Smith and Pinson, both of whom set career highs in scoring, seemed to consistently get whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted with the ball in their hands. Each were instrumental in Missouri pushing the pace and getting to the basket, which resulted in the home Tigers garnering 32 points in the paint.
Perhaps more importantly, they finally did it with effective ball-handling: Missouri limited itself to nine turnovers, the first time this season that the Tigers did not reach double digits in that category.
Missouri sliced and diced through Auburn's full-court pressure for open looks, and unlike some games this year, capitalized on them. MU shot 54.9% from the field and 53.8% from 3, each some of its highest single-game marks of the season.
Pinson didn't miss a shot in the first half, going 7 for 7 as he and Smith were the driving forces behind Missouri's 45-32 halftime lead. In fact, the duo, with 33 first half points, combined to outscore Auburn in the opening 20 minutes.
Auburn managed to cut the deficit in the second half to as little as five points, but Missouri's control of the game's tempo and momentum didn't let up.
Even as the game got chippy with a combined 56 fouls, including a flagrant foul and ejection of Auburn's Devan Cambridge and a Pearl technical, the home Tigers kept their composure and maintained a double-digit advantage for most of the game's final 20 minutes.
Meanwhile , Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin's aggressive defense style — high number of fouls aside — worked almost to perfection. Auburn shot a season-low 5.9% from 3-point range, with center Austin Wiley's double-double performance (22 points, 10 rebounds) not enough to overcome the visiting Tigers' shortcoming from the deep.
Missouri will stay in Columbia for its next game against Ole Miss on Tuesday as it attempts to extend a massive boost of momentum its way for a second game. The game will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the SEC Network.