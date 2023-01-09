Missouri men's basketball maintained its No. 20 ranking in the latest AP Poll released Monday.

The Tigers entered the poll for the first time this season at No. 20 last week. Missouri since lost to then-No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday and picked up a narrow 85-82 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

