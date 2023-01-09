Missouri men's basketball maintained its No. 20 ranking in the latest AP Poll released Monday.
The Tigers entered the poll for the first time this season at No. 20 last week. Missouri since lost to then-No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday and picked up a narrow 85-82 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Missouri's ranking was left unchanged during a week of movement for many other teams in the poll.
The Tigers' border foe Arkansas fell two spots to No. 15. After its win over Missouri, the Razorbacks dropped a road game against then-No. 22 Auburn on Saturday, with the Tigers rising one spot to No. 21. Missouri faces a rematch with Arkansas on Jan. 18 at Mizzou Arena.
Elsewhere in the SEC, Alabama and Tennessee both rose into the top five to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Alabama earned a win over Ole Miss on Tuesday and a blowout victory over Kentucky on Saturday. Missouri faces the Crimson Tide on Jan. 21 at Mizzou Arena. Tennessee earned one-sided victories over Mississippi State on Tuesday and on the road against South Carolina on Saturday.
LSU was among other teams receiving votes, tallying three points. The Tigers had just one loss and an upset-win over then-No. 9 Arkansas before last week's action but dropped two road games, falling to Kentucky on Tuesday and Texas A&M on Saturday.
Kansas State made the biggest jump in this week's poll, landing at No. 11 after being unranked last week. The Wildcats are 14-1 and earned road victories over then-No. 6 Texas on Tuesday and then-No. 19 Baylor on Saturday to fly up the rankings. Indiana fell the furthest, dropping out of the rankings after holding the No. 15 spot in last week's poll.
Missouri has matchups on the road against Texas A&M on Wednesday and Florida on Saturday before a new poll is released next Monday.