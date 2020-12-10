Despite wins over then-No. 21 Oregon and Wichita State, Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin found his team’s 69-60 Wednesday night win against Liberty as its greatest feat yet.
“I say this with all due respect — we felt like this would be the one,” Martin said. “When you need to pick out of those four, not necessarily talent, but just how they play. When you’ve got five guys that can make shots on the perimeter, execute the offense, the back cuts, the Princeton offense, motion offense. … We felt like this would be the one that even though it’s at home, it would be a tough one.”
Martin was right. Liberty challenged Missouri in ways it couldn’t have prepared for so early in the season.
The slow-paced Flames were reminiscent of the Tigers’ own style last season. Liberty forced Missouri to move the ball around and play smart within the half court. The Tigers were forced to pick up four to five defenders on the perimeter at all times and prepare for the premeditated pressure on Tilmon, who had a mismatch all night long. Above all, Missouri showed once again that no matter what it does in the first 20 minutes, it can execute second-half adjustments.
Wednesday night’s win ultimately turned out to be a convincing one, and it came against a team that had already knocked off two Southeastern Conference foes this season. The Tigers showed upside on both ends of the court.
On defense, Missouri showed that it can hang with teams that are good on the perimeter — a strong sign heading into Saturday’s Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois. Even though Illinois doesn’t depend on the long ball nearly as much as Liberty, it is among the best in the country in 3-point efficiency.
The Tigers held the Flames to 28% from deep, a good sign against any team, but doing so against the team that shoots the most threes in the nation was commendable.
Missouri held its own against five-out or four-out-one-in situations. They came together to build a wall on the perimeter when the second half came around. The team can’t rely on its experience alone, but adjustments will take this group a long way forward, potentially further than any Cuonzo Martin team has at Missouri thus far.
On offense, Mark Smith furthered the notion that he can be the guy more often than not. Through four games, the senior has averaged 17.3 points while shooting 53.7% from the field and 52% from deep. Besides being efficient, he’s demonstrated time and time again that he doesn’t need the ball to create offense.
Missouri almost went the entire first half Wednesday without knocking down a 3-pointer. The Tigers started 0-8 from deep, with Smith being 0-5 himself until he knocked down a big one with just seconds left. He’d be called upon again with just under four minutes remaining in the game to knock down the biggest shot of the game — a second-chance three that sealed Missouri’s comeback win.
Even though Smith can run the offense if called upon, he has found ways to score without being dependent on the ball.
His fellow starting guard, Dru Smith, has been consistent on both ends as well. Dru Smith hasn’t taken a night off on the defensive end yet, channeling his inner Marcus Smart often. His 13.8 points per game aren’t too shabby either.
But neither guard broke up the sloppy half-court play in Wednesday’s first half. The lack of ball movement and rushed passes allowed the Flames to force 10 turnovers in the first half and get the Tigers down early. Guard Xavier Pinson was a large contributor to that disruption, accounting for six turnovers himself. Despite his carelessness with the ball at times, Pinson found a way to impact the game in every other aspect, which is a trait good players possess.
The good thing is that Wednesday’s first half is likely among the worst scenarios Missouri fans will see all season with regards to the team folding under pressure in the half court. Martin’s second-half adjustments allowed his team to not only steal the game, but run away with it. Those adjustments going into the final 20 minutes of a game are what can make or break a team.
Missouri’s next matchup will be as close as things can get to March in December. The Braggin’ Rights matchup holds weight every year, but this year is the best either team has looked in years. With Missouri on the brink of a Top 25 ranking and Illinois sitting at No. 6 in the nation, this may be Missouri’s biggest game of the year.
Illinois matches Missouri at every position. Not only do the Illini have some of the best guards in the country, but Kofi Cockburn is as good of a matchup as Jeremiah Tilmon will see this season.
Tilmon was pivotal in the closing minutes of the Liberty game, corralling multiple offensive rebounds, including the one that he dished to Mark Smith for the dagger.
But Illinois is among the best teams in the country on the offensive glass, and Cockburn and his 9.4 rebounds per game are responsible for much of that effort. While Missouri’s guards will have their hands full, Tilmon will face his biggest test yet.
If Missouri plays the way it has thus far, the game will be a close one. It will be decided by late-game decisions, how clutch Missouri’s guards come up in those pivotal moments, how Tilmon responds to not only Cockburn but perhaps any stunting Illinois may do, and most importantly, Martin’s adjustments.
Martin’s on-the-fly adjustments have kept his team afloat in every game. If Martin can out-coach Illinois’ Brad Underwood, the Tigers have a real chance at extending their bragging rights for a third straight season.