Mississippi State coach Ben Howland must have read the scouting report.
During Missouri’s recent hot stretch of four wins in six games, the emphasis for Cuonzo Martin’s team has been attacking the basket and drawing fouls.
Mississippi State, the SEC’s tallest team, came into Saturday’s game seemingly determined to keep Missouri out of the paint.
The gameplan worked: The Bulldogs scored 41 first-half points and kept Missouri away from the rim on their way to a 67-63 road win at Mizzou Arena, a critical win for their NCAA Tournament bubble hopes.
"I thought our shot selection got us in the end," Martin said.
Missouri shot a decent percentage on 2-point shots (51%), but the shots Mississippi State’s defense forced were the difference: Missouri hoisted 29 of its 60 shots from 3-point distance, which made up 48% of its shots. When the Tigers settle for that many 3s, it is typically a bad sign.
The first time these two teams squared off, the Bulldogs forced Missouri to shoot 51% of its shots from 3-point distance. In a similar vein, Texas A&M forced the Tigers to shoot over 50% of their shots from 3 in both its wins against Missouri this year.
In three of Missouri’s best wins of the season — Auburn, Illinois and Arkansas — Missouri took fewer than 27% of its shots from behind the arc.
Noticing a trend?
The backcourt duo of Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith has been the driving factor in Missouri’s recent run of success. When the two guards can get downhill and into the paint, it opens up the Tigers’ offense.
Pinson and Smith still got their numbers against the Bulldogs; Pinson scored 20 points on 7-21 shooting, while Smith finished with 19 points on 7-16 shooting. But Mississippi State’s physicality and length caused problems for the Missouri guards, forcing them to play East-West as opposed to North-South. And even when the Tigers guards made it to the rim, an assortment of shot blockers made those shots high difficulty, leading to inefficient shooting.
With Pinson and Smith being the only two Tigers finding even a modicum of success attacking the basket, their teammates were left spotted up for 3.
The problem? Pinson and Smith combined to shoot 6-17 from behind the arc. The rest of the team shot 0-12.
Many of those shots were open, catch-and-shoot 3s. But considering Missouri ranks as the No. 301 3-point shooting team in the country, perhaps some of those shots should have been traded in for 2s.
"Some of those guys' shooting percentages weren't as good so we didn't mind them shooting 3s at times," Mississippi State guard Tyson Carter said.
The first time Missouri and Mississippi State squared off, the Bulldogs handed the Tigers one of their worst losses of the season, an ugly 72-45 drubbing in Starkville. The Bulldogs dominated Missouri on the interior, and the nation’s fourth-best offensive rebounding team edged the Tigers on the glass by 12.
In Saturday’s game, Missouri flipped the script, grabbing nine more offensive boards than Mississippi State. But the edge on the glass didn’t seem to matter: Mississippi State still dominated on the interior, shooting 65% from 2-point range in the first half as it built its seven-point halftime lead.
"We didn't play with any energy in the first half," Missouri forward Mitchell Smith said. "41 points is way too many in the first half. We don't do that. We're not going to win when we do that."
Bulldogs' star sophomore Reggie Perry got off to a great start, scoring eight first-half points and adding two assists, three rebounds and two blocks.
Perry finished the game with just 12 points on 4-11 shooting, largely thanks to a half-time adjustment to stick Jeremiah Tilmon Jr., playing in his first home game since Dec. 15, on Perry.
Tilmon's physicality and agility stymied Perry on the defensive end, but the junior center from East St. Louis also showed signs of optimism in the post. Tilmon Jr. scored seven points and added two nice assist in 21 minutes, the most action he's seen since a Dec. 7 win at Temple.
While Perry was largely held in check in the second half, Carter, Mississippi State's lone senior, stepped up.
After trailing by seven at the half, Pinson drained a mid-range jumper with just under nine minutes to play to tie the game at 53. That was the closest Missouri would get. The Tigers were held without another field goal until a Pinson layup put Missouri behind 62-59 with 2:44 to play.
Dru Smith had a chance to put Missouri ahead with two minutes to play and the Bulldogs ahead 63-61, but his 3-pointer, which he admitted was a bad shot, bounced out. Carter took advantage a possession later, knifing through the Missouri defense for a layup that made it a two-score game. After calmly knocking down a pair of free throws, Carter sealed the win for his team, finishing with 15 points.
"Carter did a tremendous job, especially in the pick and roll," Pinson said.
The loss drops Missouri (14-15, 6-10) below .500 and makes it much more likely the Tigers will have to play in the first round of the SEC tournament on March 11.
Howland offered some optimism for Missouri fans postgame.
"Those two guards are special," Howland said about Smith and Pinson. "They'll be in the NCAA Tournament next year. They've got everybody back but Reed (Nikko). They're really really tough and talented."
Missouri will next play at 8 p.m. Wednesday against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.