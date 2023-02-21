Missouri fans were honored.

Specifically the ones who saw Missouri men’s basketball forward Nick Honor make the first and last shots of overtime against Mississippi State on Tuesday, as Honor drilled a step-back 3 from the left wing with seven seconds remaining in the five-minute period to propel the Tigers to a 66-64 win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

