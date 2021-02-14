Missouri’s loss to Arkansas on Saturday at Mizzou Arena was a day of firsts.
Forward Jeremiah Tilmon missed his first game all season because of a death in his family. It was the first time junior guard Torrence Watson — who tied his season high of nine points with three 3s — played more than 15 minutes this season. The game was the first time guard Xavier Pinson shot 50% or more and the Tigers still lost.
Moreover, it was the first time Missouri lost a game decided by five points, as it was previously 5-0 in those situations.
Tight games are typically decided by particular possessions, and the Tigers dropped the ball in overtime. Up one point with 42 seconds left, their heralded defense broke down, beginning with junior guard Javon Pickett.
As Arkansas’ star freshman Moses Moody received the ball on a dribble handoff toward the middle from guard Desi Sills, he put his head down and penetrated with an urge to make a play. He was on a mission.
After a couple of hard dribbles, Missouri senior Mark Smith gathered and beat Moody to the spot. Smith had the help of sophomore Parker Braun — who had a monumental block at the end of regulation to keep the Tigers’ hopes alive — as he stunted away from his man on the perimeter, just over Moody’s right shoulder.
Moody was forced into an abrupt stop. Pickett was defending Arkansas’ Davonte Davis, who hadn’t shot a 3-pointer all game. One rule of defense is to move as the ball does, but as Moody was moving, Pickett didn't budge. Instead, he played relatively high on Davis, and was caught ball-watching when Davis went backdoor. Moody hit Davis perfectly, and he went up with no contest. Pickett attempted to react from behind, but it was too late. Davis had already given Arkansas an 82-81 lead.
While Pickett was the main problem, he wasn’t the only one. On the other block defending Arkansas’ Justin Smith was Watson. Watson hadn’t played an entire half worth of minutes all season, let alone being in a late game situation. Nevertheless, there he was defending Justin Smith — a forward with two inches and nearly 30 pounds on Watson — who had 17 points at the time.
Justin was right in the dunker’s spot. Watson was already fighting for position, and knew that if he helped Pickett, Davis could just dump it down to Justin Smith for an easy dunk. But Watson shouldn’t have had to make that decision. Braun was defending the perimeter, which wasn’t ideal considering it was his block near the rim at the end of regulation that changed everything for the Tigers. Braun’s presence isn’t daunting, but it’s better suited for Justin Smith in that situation than Watson’s.
It was smart on the Razorbacks’ end. It was Justin’s screen-and-roll 10 seconds before the basket that forced a switch between Braun and Watson. The Tigers had no Mitchell Smith to defend the rim as he sat with five fouls. No Tilmon to man the backside. All that was left was a Pickett breakdown, a couple of mismatches and an Arkansas lead. Missouri was playing from behind then, losing the upper hand it had.
Missouri’s next possession featured a Dru Smith layup that was initially called a goaltend. After an official review ruled it a block, the Tigers got the chance to do things over. It was only sloppy from there, and MU turned it over and fouled a 82.2% free-throw shooter in Moody. That was the game.
If the Tigers didn’t break down on that defensive possession, they might have been 6-0 in five-point game situations. Instead, MU has lost two straight. The Tigers caught lucky breaks in every other similar situation, especially versus Bradley and Alabama. Those games featured Tilmon, though. Even a valiant effort from Missouri’s depth couldn’t hold a team off in his absence. If the Tigers want to shake their skid, they need their coveted man in the middle. Saturday’s game gave tournament teams a peek of what the Southeastern Conference's surprise sensation looks like without its star center.