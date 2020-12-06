After a convincing win against No. 21 Oregon, it would've been easy for Missouri men's basketball to let its guard down and overlook Wichita State.
The Shockers are without their three leading scorers from last season. They are also without former coach Gregg Marshall, who resigned in November. With these big changes to the team, it's not hard to believe this isn't the same Wichita State that consistently found itself competing in March the past few seasons.
But, the Tigers didn't fall for that trap.
Missouri started off strong but allowed the Shockers to stay within striking distance. However, a second-half spark from Mark Smith helped Missouri secure a 72-62 win over Wichita State.
Similar to their first two games, the Tigers (3-0) jumped ahead early. Missouri started off on a 10-2 run, finishing around the rim for easy layups and dunks.
The Shockers (1-1) countered by changing up their defense, switching between man-to-man defense and a matchup zone defense. Regardless, the Tigers penetrated to the paint rather than settling for 3-pointers.
Missouri was at its best when it pushed the ball. The offense didn't flow as well in the half court, struggling to adjust to Wichita State coach Isaac Brown's varying defensive looks. The Tigers finished with 15 fast-break points compared to the Shockers' six.
Missouri had been trigger happy from behind the arc in its last two games, shooting 56 3-pointers over that span. But Sunday, the Tigers shied away from 3-pointers early after starting out 0-for-6 from deep. It took Missouri over 16 minutes to hit its first three, a deep Mark Smith shot off an offensive rebound. That opened the floodgates for the Tigers who closed out the half 3-for-5 from three.
Even with the spark from deep, the Tigers' defense slipped a little bit, allowing the Shockers to pull within four at halftime.
Guard Alterique Gilbert gave the Tigers' defense fits. While most of the Shockers struggled in the half court, Gilbert was the exception, putting crafty moves on Tigers defenders. Gilbert finished the first half with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.
“The last six minutes of the first half, I thought they were the aggressor,” Martin said. ”Outside of those last six minutes of the first, I thought we did a great job, which is really being physical and trying to defend without fouling.”
In the second half, Missouri's defense played up to the standard Martin is accustomed to seeing. The Shockers played into the Tigers' favor, not pushing the ball and allowing Missouri to set up its defense. The Tigers held the Shockers to 33% from the field and held Gilbert in check, who only scored one point in the second half.
Many of the Shockers struggled to consistently put something together for 40 minutes, but none of them were more notable than Tyson Etienne.
Wichita State relied heavily on Etienne in its season opener against Oral Roberts. He led the Shockers with 26 points in the Shockers' 85-80 win over the Golden Eagles. Seventeen of those points came in the final 11 minutes.
Etienne was not as fortunate Sunday against Missouri. Etienne was quiet, scoring his first points from the free-throw line with 6:56 left in the first half. After going 4-9 from three in his previous game, Etienne started out 0-4 from behind the arc. Etienne would get it going late, however, scoring 12 points in the second half and 14 total .
As a team, Wichita State struggled to conjure up consistent looks. Even when the Shockers scored, they were surrounded by Missouri defenders. Wichita State went 1-for-7 from the field coming out of the half. Coach Brown looked to call Etienne's number early in the second half, but Missouri continued to keep tabs on him.
For Martin, a defensive slugfest is something he welcomes.
“I’ve always been accustomed to the score being 60-50,” Martin said. “That’s my mindset. Defensive toughness. If we’re running and going that’s fine, but if it gets to that point, I’ve been used to that.”
The Tigers started to break away offensively in the second-half. Missouri went on a 13-2 run in the first few minutes. At one point, the Tigers had made 5 of their last 7 shots, while the Shockers were 1 for their last 9.
Leading by as much as 17, Missouri began to get sloppy offensively. Specifically, Xavier Pinson wasn't as aggressive driving to the paint and initiating the offense, settling for deep threes. However, the Tigers caught their stride in the final minutes behind timely buckets. Wichita State attempted to make a late run behind multiple Etienne 3-pointers, but it was too little too late.
“I thought we got passive late around the last five or six minutes of the game,” Martin said. “I thought we regrouped and we did that.”
Mark Smith finished with a team-high 19 points on 6-11 shooting. Smith sparked a Tigers offense that desperately needed another playmaker with Pinson only scoring three points. Smith made all four of his field goals in the second half, scoring 13 of his 19 points in the last 20 minutes.
“We don’t really look at whoever’s turn it is,” Smith said. “We just play so well together. We’re an unselfish team. We just play basketball and guys know their roles so I feel like we join perfectly.”
Smith, usually used as a spot-up shooter, played a more aggressive, off-the-dribble style against Wichita State. Smith's ability to handle the ball, while also being efficient from three allowed him to cut through whatever defense the Shockers ran.
“He’s always been a guy who can make plays off the dribble,” Martin said. “He puts forth a tremendous effort when he’s trying to be a great player. He’s one of those guys who’s going to carry whatever you tell him in the workout to the game.”
Missouri will have a quick turnaround as it hosts Liberty at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.