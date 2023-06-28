It will be the Tigers’ first trip to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh and the first meeting between MU and Pitt.
Like Missouri, Pitt enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in recent seasons. After six campaigns of finishing below .500, the Panthers won 24 games under fifth-year head coach Jeff Capel, includingNCAA Tournament victories over both Iowa State and Mississippi State.
The last time Missouri played an ACC team was Nov. 22, 2021,when the Tigers lost to Florida State 81-58 in the Jacksonville Classic Duval championship game.
Full ACC/SEC Challenge lineup
• Auburn at Virginia Tech
• Boston College at Vanderbilt
• Georgia at Florida State
• Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
• North Carolina State at Ole Miss
• South Carolina at Notre Dame
• Tennessee at North Carolina