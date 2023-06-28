It will be the Tigers’ first trip to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh and the first meeting between MU and Pitt.

Like Missouri, Pitt enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in recent seasons. After six campaigns of finishing below .500, the Panthers won 24 games under fifth-year head coach Jeff Capel, includingNCAA Tournament victories over both Iowa State and Mississippi State.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu