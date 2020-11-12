One of college basketball’s more storied rivalry games is back on.
“We felt like this was a game that had to happen,” coach Cuonzo Martin said. “This is one of those games, all around the country, you look forward to. It’s a big deal. I’m excited for both sides.”
Despite uncertainty in the past several weeks, Illinois and Missouri men’s basketball came together to ensure that their annual Braggin’ Rights game would be played this year. After the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, which has housed the rivalry game since 1994, was ruled out, the two teams decided the show must go on.
The programs resorted to a coin toss Thursday evening that was streamed live on YouTube and both teams’ athletics websites to decide the location of the game. After 30 minutes with Big Ten Network college basketball analyst Andy Katz interviewing various members of both programs, Katz flipped the coin with thousands of viewers anticipating the result. When Katz’s hand came up, Missouri’s Tiger logo graced the face of the coin.
With the victory, Missouri will host Illinois on Dec. 12 at Mizzou Arena. The game will mark the first time the teams will have met in Columbia since 1978, when Illinois came away with a win at the Hearnes Center. That Missouri team featured former NBA player and coach Larry Drew.
The Illini lead the all-time series between the two, which began in 1932, 32-18. But the Tigers have had a handle on the series in recent years, currently holding a two-year winning streak.
Missouri will look to continue its streak, but its good luck with the coin toss might not continue when both teams actually suit up. Illinois coach Brad Underwood is directing what may be his best group in recent memory, a squad that is ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP Top 25.
MU was voted by the media to finish 10th in the Southeastern Conference in this year’s preseason media poll. With a seasoned squad, the Tigers will look to use their home-court advantage to retain their bragging rights.
Because Missouri won the right to host, the game will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks, but there is no TV designation yet. No fans will be allowed to attend and a tip off time is yet to be determined.