Fifth-seeded Tennessee is what stands in the way offourth-seeded Missouri men’s basketball from accomplishing something it’s never done before.
A win would advance the Tigers to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history.
The two teams tip off at 2:25 p.m Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The game will be shown on ESPN.
“This is the fun part of the year. I’m excited about postseason play. I think our guys have had a series of games that hopefully prepare us for what March has to come,” MU coach Dennis Gates said Monday.
Tennessee is fresh off a 70-55 victory over 13th-seeded Mississippi on Thursday afternoon. The Vols held a six-point halftime advantage before pulling away in the second half.
MU and Tennessee’s only meeting of the 2022-23 season came down to the buzzer, and it ended in the Tigers favor. DeAndre Gholston knocked down a near-half-court shot with time expiring against the then-No. 6 Vols in Knoxville, Tennessee, propelling MU to a 86-85 upset victory.
Since playing the Tigers, Tennessee went 3-3 to end the regular season, including a win over No. 1 seed Alabama and losses against Kentucky, Texas A&M and Auburn.
The Vols will look a bit different than they did the last time they played the Tigers. Sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler — who tallied 11 points and 10 assists against the Tigers — tore his ACL in a 75-57 win against Arkansas on Feb. 28.
Ziegler averaged the third-most points per game for the Vols with 10.7, while leading the SEC in assists with 5.4 per outing. A two-time All-SEC defensive selection, Ziegler also averaged a pair of steals per contest, the fourth-best mark in the conference.
Six-foot-6 guard Josiah-Jordan James — who didn’t play against the Tigers — scored 16 points against Ole Miss. In five of Tennessee’s past six games, the Charleston, South Carolina, product has put up double-digit scoring figures.
But Tennessee possesses a pair of talented players that the Tigers will be familiar with from their last go around. Santiago Vescovi and Oliver Nkamhoua combined for 24 points in the Vols’ win over Mississippi. Vescovi, who is the Volunteers’ leading scorer, also added six rebounds and three assists in the winning effort.
The Tigers finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak, their best end to a regular season since 1993-94. MU is 4-1 in rematch games this season. While Gates doesn’t reveal the full recipe to being successful in rematch games, the key for the Tigers in those games have been attention to details.
“I can’t give secrets,” Gates said. “You kind of build another scouting report by being in that game and moving forward and now you can make those adjustments. So I think we do a good job with our staff, our preparation, our players. I think that’s important.”
Missouri is a team with plenty of experience and veteran leadership, which is key for any postseason run. Nick Honor has experience in postseason play with Fordham in the Atlantic-10 and Clemson in the Atlantic Coastal Conference. A coach on the court, as Gates often calls him, Honor noted that the Tigers need to stay true to who they are while they try to make a run in postseason play.
“Keep doing what we’ve done all year. I feel like every game has prepared us for this year,” he said. “I think for certain reasons, you guys probably know, but we have a little extra chip going into these tournaments. … I’m excited to see our guys and I feel like we’re ready. We just got to go out there and be ourselves.”
MU is 6-8 all-time in the SEC Tournament. Last season, MU picked up a 12-point victory over Mississippi before falling to LSU in the second round.