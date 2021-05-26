Missouri transfer Davis will look to pack scoring punch

With the NCAA loosening transfer restrictions the past calendar year, college sports teams across the country have seen unprecedented roster turnover .
Nowhere has the impact been more apparent than in men's basketball, where more than 1,000 players have attempted to switch schools.
This has trickled into Missouri’s program, where five athletes have transferred out . Combine that with four contributors graduating, and the roster will look completely different next season.
Between incoming transfers and freshmen, Missouri is expected to have eight new players on its roster this fall. Starting this week, the Missourian will take a player-by-player look at the roster changes, beginning with junior guard Amari Davis.
Who is he?
The Trotwood, Ohio, native and Green Bay transfer was the first offseason acquisition for Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin. Davis will be one of MU's four incoming transfers. He and fellow transfer Jarron Coleman each won conference Rookie of the Year in their respective leagues in 2019-20 (Davis in the Horizon League, Coleman in the Mid-American Conference).
The two time All-Horizon League player was able to emerge quickly for his former team as a go-to scorer. In his freshman year, he scored 15.9 points per game and was second on his team in usage rate.
Davis again compiled Green Bay's second-highest usage rate his sophomore year, this time while leading the Phoenix in minutes. He scored 17.5 points per game on his way to another all-conference season.
Davis’ style of play is definitely a blast from the past. The left-handed scorer operates almost exclusively in the mid-range, a shot that is frowned upon by modern basketball analytics. In the Horizon League, he was able to get to his left hand at will, showing off a variety of finishes at the rim.
Where the guard will have to improve the most is shooting from beyond the arc. He didn't make a 3-pointer in his freshman season, and though that total jumped to 23 last season, those shots were only converted at a 28% clip.
How he fits with the Tigers
Like Coleman, Davis will provide much-needed backcourt experience for a team that returns little in that department. With leading shot-takers Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson gone, there should be plenty of room for Davis to contribute this season.
The guard has something that Missouri was missing in 2020-21 — the ability to create his own shot. Too many times last season, late-shot clock situations led to poor 3-point shots for the Tigers.
There should be some concern that Davis will struggle to create his own shot against higher-level athletes in the SEC. But Martin has had success developing mid-major guards like Dru Smith and Kassius Robertson.
Where Davis will have to improve if Missouri wants to get back to the NCAA Tournament is with his jump shot and play-making ability. His career 1.7 assists per game average needs to improve, too, to help address MU’s backcourt exodus.
For a team that could potentially have trouble putting the ball in the basket in 2021-22, Davis will be a welcome addition to the squad, whether as a starter or as a source of instant offense off the bench.