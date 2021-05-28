Missouri transfer Gordon will bring defensive edge to the team

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin’s teams' strengths have always been on the defensive end of the floor. Since moving to the Power 6 level in 2012, his teams have consistently been around the top 50 in defensive efficiency in college basketball. Incoming Kansas State transfer DaJuan Gordon could help make sure that trend continues.
With Mark Smith and Torrence Watson among the five athletes that transferred out of the program, addressing that part of roster was necessary for the coaching staff.
Between incoming transfers and freshmen, Missouri is expected to have eight new players on its roster this fall. Gordon is Part 4 of the Missourian’s series on MU’s roster additions.
Who he is
The Chicago native committed to Missouri in early April. The Wildcats and Tigers did a swap of sorts that saw Mark Smith head to Manhattan, Kansas.
Gordon will enter Missouri’s program with three years of eligibility left. The guard played two full seasons for KSU but could take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA because of COVID-19.
His freshman year saw the former three-star recruit get minutes early and often for a team that consisted of a lot of upperclassmen. In 24 minutes a game, he had up 6.3 points per game. Those numbers went up to 28 minutes and 9.1 points per game last season.
According to KenPom, The 6-foot-4 guard led the team with his rebound rate in 2021 and brought down 5.5 rebounds per game. Defensively, he showed the ability to take the ball from opponents, finishing in the top 20 in the Big 12 in steals both years as a Wildcat.
How he fits
The void left by Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson means minutes off the ball will be available. Gordon’s Power 6 experience and defensive ability mean that he could get a chance at that early in the season.
He could use his defensive ability to help the Tigers the most. Gordon and returning senior Javon Pickett could potentially form a formidable duo defending perimeter scorers. This will be welcomed by a Missouri team that was burned by All-SEC players Devontae Shuler and Cameron Thomas in 2021.
His rebounding strength will be helpful to Missouri as well. Two of the three leading rebounders from last season graduated, and that team finished 13th in the SEC in offensive rebound percentage.
However, he could be a liability for MU on the offensive end of the floor. Gordon’s nine points a game was a nice jump from his freshman season but they did not come efficiently.
His 21% 3-point percentage was the part of the game Gordon struggled the most. That came on over three attempts per game as well, which showed he was not shy about letting shots fly.
That shooting clip will not be of assistance to a Missouri team that finished 10th in the SEC in 3-point percentage.
While his shooting might not be helpful, Gordon’s defensive moxie and rebounding ability could make him a reliable asset for Martin in 2022 and beyond.