Sometimes, the best offense is a good defense. That was the case for No. 19 Missouri in its 81-70 win over South Carolina on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
The Tigers (9-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) forced 13 turnovers and had no problem converting them into points. The Tigers’ 23 points off of turnovers accounted for nearly a third of their total.
“That’s something we’ve practiced since we started in September,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Just trying to get out in transition and take advantage of easy opportunities.”
Missouri’s defense was relentless from the jump. After Xavier Pinson drew a charge on South Carolina‘s Seventh Woods, Kobe Brown opened the scoring with a short jumper. Two minutes later, Brown drew a steal, drove down the court and dished it off to Mark Smith for an easy layup.
Behind those points off turnovers, the Tigers pulled out to a 10-0 lead.
“It’s helpful,” Martin said about the early success. “It gives you confidence. You make shots, and for some reason sometimes when you’re making shots like that, your defense looks good.”
Smith’s layup scored two of the Tigers’ 20 fast-break points. Martin urged his team to push the tempo and get into the paint more often, especially with South Carolina’s lack of height. The Gamecocks have one player listed over 6-foot-8.
“If you go east and west it’ll be a long night for you,” Martin said. “You have to attack downhill against these guys.”
Besides Dru Smith, Missouri doesn’t usually do too much pickpocketing. Entering Tuesday, the Tigers were tied with Vanderbilt for 13th in the SEC in steals per game (5.4). Smith boosts that average just by himself, having accounted for 21 of the Tigers’ 54 steals entering Tuesday’s matchup.
However, Smith’s teammates stepped up in the steals department Tuesday.
Missouri finished with eight steals, which is tied for its second-highest total of the season, even without one from Smith. The only time the Tigers had more steals in a game this season was when they grabbed 11 in the season opener against Oral Roberts on Nov. 25.
“They have really good drivers,” Martin said of South Carolina. “I thought our guards did a tremendous job. Of course, you have one-on-one assignments, but it’s also team help.”
Along with his team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high three steals against the Gamecocks. Tilmon was prepared for the defensive challenge of guarding South Carolina’s small lineup.
“(Martin) always says there’s going to be games where I have to guard guards,” Tilmon said. “Games like this, I have to be ready and prepared for what’s next.”
Hawaii transfer Drew Buggs’ two steals were a season high. Mark Smith, Mitchell Smith and Kobe Brown each had one steal.
“Good, tough win,” Martin said. “All around, good team effort.”
Missouri has gotten back to its strong defensive prowess after a second-half collapse against Mississippi State on Jan. 5. The Tigers have held their last two opponents under 39% shooting from the field and have given up only 10 made 3-pointers over that stretch.
The Tigers half-court offense has looked fine, with Tilmon showing he can be a reliable offensive threat in the post. However, the Tigers are at their best when they run, especially off of opposing teams’ turnovers.
“I like playing this way,” Martin said. “I want our guys to get out in transition.”