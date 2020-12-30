The scene was set for Missouri’s biggest home game in the Cuonzo Martin era.
The Tigers entered conference play undefeated for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
Tennessee entered Mizzou Arena also undefeated, after adding top prospects in the offseason to what was already considered an NCAA Tournament-caliber team.
Missouri, picked to finish 10th in the Southeastern Conference by the media, hoped to show that it was for real and could compete for an SEC title. Tennessee, the preseason favorite to win the conference, looked to show that the SEC runs through Knoxville.
While the Tigers exceeded early expectations, defeating Top 25 teams Oregon and Illinois, Tennessee gave Martin’s squad a taste of what’s needed to compete at a high level in the SEC.
No. 7 Tennessee never trailed, leading by as much as 28 points on its way to a 73-53 win over No. 12 Missouri.
The Vols (7-0, 1-0 SEC) came out firing on all cylinders. The Vols couldn’t miss, whether it was in the paint, from midrange or from the 3-point line.
Tennessee hit nine of its first 11 field goal attempts, making all three of its 3-point attempts during that span.
Meanwhile, Missouri’s offense was shaky. The Tigers (6-1, 0-1) struggled to find any offense in the half court. Unlike in prior games where at least one player had the hot hand, Missouri was cold from the floor, regardless of what five players were on the court.
“We can’t get stagnant,” Dru Smith said. “We can’t get caught ball watching. Even if somebody is making a one-on-one play, there has to be movement on the back side.”
For Barnes, limiting transition was a driving point coming into the matchup.
“They really run the ball,” Barnes said. “Cuonzo had them ready, but our goal was to get back and set our defense in the half court. They are lethal in transition”
This led to Tennessee jumping out to an early 23-4 lead which included a 15-0 Vols run.
“They hit some tough shots coming out the gates,” Drew Buggs said. “That’s how it goes in league play. The margin for error is small.”
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes and his squad is known for their defense, which didn’t disappoint against Missouri.
The Vols entered Wednesday’s matchup with 52.7 points allowed per game, which was second in the nation. While Tennessee hadn’t played nearly as difficult a nonconference schedule as Missouri, Barnes’ squad still holds a strong defensive reputation.
Many viewed Tennessee as the best defensive team in the SEC last season. With 2019-20 SEC Defensive Player of the Year Yves Pons returning for his senior season, and the addition of strong perimeter defenders in freshman Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson, the Vols look to be even better defensively than last year’s squad.
Missouri cut the Tennessee lead to 12 midway through the first half by getting to the line and playing better team defense. However, this would be the closest the Tigers would get.
“We have to do a better job of moving the basketball,” Martin said. “Especially in transition.”
Tennessee didn’t take many 3-pointers, but when they did, they were successful. The Vols went 3-of-4 from 3-pointer in the first half. Meanwhile, Missouri didn’t hit its first 3-point shot until 2:11 remaining in the first half when Mitchell Smith broke the Tigers’ 0-for-5 drought from behind the line.
Tennessee went into halftime with a 38-25 lead. The Tigers finished the first half shooting 31.8% from the field, while the Vols shot 53.8%. Kobe Brown was the only Missouri player to make multiple field goals in the first half.
The second half didn’t go much differently for Missouri.
Similar to how the game started, Tennessee opened the second half with a 7-2 run behind two 3-pointers from left-hander Santiago Vescovi.
The Vols continued to execute on offense, while the Tigers began to break down. Missouri had nine turnovers in the first seven minutes of the second half.
While many Tigers struggled Wednesday, Mark Smith especially disappointed.
Smith started the season red hot, giving the Tigers’ offense a helpful boost. In the first four games of the season, Smith averaged 17.3 points per game on 53.7% from the field. However, in the last three games, Smith has averaged 6.7 points per game on 28.6% from the field. Smith finished Wednesday’s game with six points.
“I think it’s more of us as a staff and trying to get him better opportunities to score the ball or at least get shots,” Martin said.
Tennessee had its way on both ends of the floor. The Tigers shot 37.2% for the game, while the Vols finished at 50%.
“I think we gave up some comfortable shots and then they made some tough ones, but we could never get over that hump,” Martin said.
Pons finished the game with 13 points, six rebounds and four blocks.
“He was terrific,” Barnes said. “He looked like the best player on the court.”
Vescovi led all scorers with 15 points, while Springer chipped in with 13 points for the Vols.
Xavier Pinson was the only Tiger in double digits, finishing with 11 points.
“When you get to this point, your margin of error is slim,” Martin said. “Some of those things we paid for tonight and we got to get corrected.”
The Tigers return to action against Arkansas at 11 a.m. Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The game will be televised on CBS.