The Southeastern Conference announced the matchups for the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Wednesday morning. The tournament will take place Jan. 30, and will be streamed via ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
Missouri will host Texas Christian at Mizzou Arena. The game will mark the sixth meeting between Missouri and TCU, and the first matchup since 1952.
The Tigers' last appearance in the challenge was earlier this year, where they suffered a blowout loss to West Virginia. This will be Missouri’s second time hosting the tournament, and its fourth appearance in the tournament since it joined the SEC in 2012.
Current Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was a member of the Tigers the last time the SEC/Big 12 challenge came to town, leading Missouri to a win over West Virginia back in 2013.
Other notable matchups include Kansas at Tennessee, Auburn at Baylor, Texas at Kentucky and Arkansas at Oklahoma State. Kansas, Baylor and Texas have retained much of their veteran cores, while Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee and Oklahoma State have snagged some of the top freshman prospects.
The Tigers have a possible season start date of Nov. 25th, but the remainder of the 2020-21 schedule has yet to be released.