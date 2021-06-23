Missouri will play Iowa state in the Big 12/SEC basketball challenge

Missouri's nonconference men's basketball schedule will include a trip to Iowa State. The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced matchups for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, which will feature a game between the Tigers and Cyclones on Jan. 29 in Ames, Iowa.
This will be the third consecutive year that Cuonzo Martin’s team will participate in the event. In 2020, Missouri lost 74-51 at West Virginia. This past season, the Big 12/SEC Challenge provided one of the most exciting games of the season, the Tigers' comeback win against TCU at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri and Iowa State will be playing for the third time since the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012. MU has a 31-14 record against the Cyclones in a series that dates back to 1909.
Iowa State is coming off a struggle of a season that led to extreme turnover within the program. In Steve Prohm’s final season, the Cyclones went just 2-22, including a winless conference record. This led to the hiring of T.J. Otzelberger, who has been tasked with rebuilding a program that made the NCAA Tournament seven times in eight seasons from 2012-19 and reached the Sweet 16 in 2014 and 2016.
The nonconference schedule is coming together for MU. The Tigers will play SMU on Nov. 11 in the first round of the two-day Jacksonville Classic. The Tigers will also travel to Lawrence, Kansas, for a Dec. 11 game against Kansas, the beginning of a six-year series with KU. Missouri will host Utah a week later.