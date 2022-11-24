In an early sequence against Coastal Carolina (2-2), D’Andre Gholston battled his way for a tough offensive rebound in the paint before finding Kobe Brown underneath the basket for Missouri’s first points of the game. Gholston’s rebound was one of 11 offensive rebounds in the Tigers' 89-51 victory over Coastal Carolina, helping MU improve to 6-0 on the year Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

After being outrebounded by the likes of teams from the Ivy League, the Ohio Valley Conference and the SWAC in Penn, SIU-Edwardsville and more recently Mississippi Valley State, respectively, Dennis Gates noted Sunday that Missouri needs to be better on both the offensive and defensive boards.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you