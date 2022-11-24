In an early sequence against Coastal Carolina (2-2), D’Andre Gholston battled his way for a tough offensive rebound in the paint before finding Kobe Brown underneath the basket for Missouri’s first points of the game. Gholston’s rebound was one of 11 offensive rebounds in the Tigers' 89-51 victory over Coastal Carolina, helping MU improve to 6-0 on the year Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
After being outrebounded by the likes of teams from the Ivy League, the Ohio Valley Conference and the SWAC in Penn, SIU-Edwardsville and more recently Mississippi Valley State, respectively, Dennis Gates noted Sunday that Missouri needs to be better on both the offensive and defensive boards.
While Coastal Carolina isn’t the most daunting opponent on the Tigers' 2022-23 schedule, ranking north of the top 100 on KenPom, ESPN’s BPI and College basketball’s SRS ranking, the Chanticleers couldn’t have been a better test as they thrive in an area that Missouri previosuly struggled in. Coastal Carolina came into Mizzou Arena as one of the nation's best teams in cleaning up the boards with a +19.0 rebounding margin with 46.3 rebounds per game compared to Missouri’s -0.6 rebounding margin and 35.2 rebounds per game.
The Tigers kept the margin close with the Chanticleers with a narrow 46-40 count but despite losing that statistic, it doesn’t reflect the improvement over a one-game stretch in that area. Kobe Brown led the way with seven rebounds with four coming on the defensive end, adding on to a 17 point and positive 42 plus-minus performance.
Reigning SEC player of the week D’Moi Hodge and Nick Honor, who only stands at 5-foot-10, collected five. Noah Carter and Sean East III added four each on the boards.
“These guys did a great job of crashing the glass, but I thought we did a better job rebounding and fighting for rebounds than we did in our previous five games,” Gates said. “So, tonight we still didn’t come out on top of the rebound margin, but I still think our guys did fight for the rebounds which is something I’ll continue to challenge.”
Another key factor in keeping track with Coastal Carolina’s rebounding total and holding an offense that averaged 95.7 points per game to just 51 points was limiting its heart and soul in forward Essam Mostafa.
The 6-9, 250-pound junior from Cairo, Egypt, came into the contest as the Chanticleers leading scorer and rebounder with 16.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. Defensively, the Tigers shut Mostafa down in the first half limiting him to zero points while just collecting four rebounds. Through 40 minutes, Mostafa finished with 10 boards but scored just 2 points on 1-of-3 shooting. Gates attributes limiting the big man back to his days at Florida State.
“I’ll say this. Tyler Hansbrough had two single digit scoring games in his entire career, both against Florida State. Jahlil Okafor, he had a single-digit game when he was at Duke. It was against Florida State,” Gates said. “I think our defensive philosophy helps that (and) Kobe did a great job but also his teammates, and we are a post-fronting team, and we were able to push and ignite our defense meaning push the line of scrimmage further back. Instead of at the free-throw line we push them toward the coach’s box and that allows weird and bad-angle post feed, so he wasn’t able to get many looks.”
As Missouri outscored Coastal Carolina 44-19 in the second half, The rebounding battle was closer at 24-20 over the final 20 minutes while the Tigers dominated the points in the paint all game with 42-14.
Missouri will look to improve its win streak to seven games as Houston Christian (1-5) comes to Mizzou Arena on Saturday at 11 a.m.