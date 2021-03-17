Missouri men's basketball writer Joel Lorenzi breaks down the Tigers' upcoming NCAA Tournament opponent, Oklahoma, ahead of their scheduled matchup Saturday night in Indianapolis. All video material is owned by ESPN.
Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.