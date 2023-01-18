While starter Kobe Brown led the Tigers with 17 points, it was Missouri’s bench that came alive with 48 of the Tigers’ 79 points in its three-point victory over No. 25 Arkansas.
Aside from Brown, the Tigers’ four other starters combined for just 14 points. With Mabor Majak and Noah Carter — who is averaging 10.7 points per game — out due to health and safety protocols, the Tigers needed to rely on their bench to improve to 14-4 and 3-3 in SEC play.
“Not having those two, we had to fill the gap,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “We had to roll our sleeves and if we saw something missing the next man had to step up and stand out.”
D’Andre Gholston and Sean East II came alive late after combining for just 14 points through the first half. Gholston ended with 16 points and tied the game twice with a 3-point jumper with under three to play and another inside-the-arc jumper with a minute left. Gholston also eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark in the contest.
East collected half of his 12 points over the final two minutes by going 6 for 6 from the free throw line.
“I thought his confidence, he was able to link in and dial in with his teammates,” Gates said about East. “His teammates gave give confidence and I thought they pushed him and said Sean step up.”
Another player that impressed his teammates was Mohamed Diarra, who is gaining more and more minutes with each game. Gates noted that before the Texas A&M game, Diarra was playing as the best player on the team.
In the first half, Diarra hit the Tigers’ second-made shot on a 3-pointer. The JUCO transfer from Garden City finished with five points but displayed an aggressive and scrappy style of play on the defensive end, including two steals.
“I thought Mo was able to show teammates when his back was against the wall who he really is,” Gates said. “It’s a process and not overnight. He got lost in the process that got him to play in these last three games and I thought he was very important for us.”
Aidan Shaw finished with seven points but with Missouri trailing early 15-12, the freshman splashed a three-pointer on an assist from Isiaih Mosely. On the Tigers’ next trip down the court following two Derrian Ford free throws, Shaw connected behind the arc again for his sixth point of the half and a perfect 100% from the field despite the Tigers shooting just 36% as a team in the first half.
As for Mosley, he hadn’t appeared in a game for the Tigers since their victory over UCF on December 17th. Shortly before halftime, the transfer from Missouri State brought the Tigers within two points with a driving score to the bucket.
“There is no doubt about it, his teammates definitely have encouraged him and continue to do so by wrapping their arms around him and we’re excited,” Gates said on Mosley.
On the following possession, Mosely stole the ball from Arkansas’ Davonte Davis while being fouled in the process. The Rock Bridge High School alum knocked down two free throws tying the game at 32 before both teams traded blows before halftime as the Razorbacks carried a one-point lead into the locker room. Mosely tied Brown in the first half with eight points while finishing with a rebound, an assist and two steals.
“It definitely takes the load off of everyone,” Brown said on the bench being able to step up against Arkansas. “We have so much depth, you’re not required to do as much as you once were so that’s always a plus and let’s guys rest.”
Missouri returns to the court on Saturday as No. 4 Alabama comes to Mizzou Arena at 5 p.m.