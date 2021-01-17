With a little over four minutes remaining in the first half, No. 17 Missouri looked out of it.
Unforced turnovers and bad shot selection led to the visiting Tigers trailing Texas A&M by 10 points. While the Aggies aren't considered one of the elite teams in the Southeastern Conference, they are a feisty squad that won't back down without a fight.
“It was a physical one,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “It was one of those ones where you start out with boxing gloves on and you eventually get to playing some ball.”
Despite the sluggish start, the Tigers woke up, ending the first half on a 10-0 run. Coming out of halftime with a three-point lead, Missouri picked up where it left off, using a 21-5 run to push the lead to 18.
While the Aggies managed to cut the deficit to eight, Missouri responded, especially on the defensive end.
The Aggies shot 36.5% from the field and turned the ball over 17 times, as the Tigers held Texas A&M to a season-low 52 points in a commanding road win.
“I didn’t even realize we did that,” Jeremiah Tilmon said. “We were just trying to make (sure) we kept punching back. Normally, when we play, we be going back and forth, we just wanted to make sure we just kept the lead and just keep building off of it.”
One of the unsung heroes for Missouri (8-2, 2-2 SEC) was sophomore forward Kobe Brown.
While Brown's nine points and five rebounds don't jump off the stat sheet, it was the little things that impressed Martin, who has stated that there's another level Brown can achieve.
Martin's been looking for Brown to be more aggressive on both ends. Brown tied his season high of two blocks for the fourth time this season.
“I thought this was Kobe’s best game since he’s been in a Mizzou uniform,” Martin said. “That physical brand and going toe-to-toe. I thought he did a great job.”
Another player that Martin believes can step up is Tilmon.
Against the Aggies, Tilmon ran the floor, managed double teams well and was a menace on the defensive end. Tilmon tallied his ninth career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to go along with a season-high three blocks.
Recently, Tilmon has played his most impressive stretch offensively as a Tiger. Over the last three games, Tilmon has averaged 18.3 points and nine rebounds per game.
Despite the impressive stretch, Martin believes Tilmon has the potential to play even better.
“If I was a betting man, and I’m not a gambler, I’d say he’s 75% right now as well as he’s playing,” Martin said. “There’s just other pieces to it. I don’t want to give you all that because between Jeremiah and I.”
Whether or not Tilmon can make the strides Martin believes he can, his current play makes the Tigers a threat in a wide-open SEC. Tilmon's ability to be a go-to player in the post gives Missouri a strong balance, especially if one or more of their guards isn't playing well.
In addition, if Martin can get more consistent play from Brown, the Tigers' frontcourt, which is very deep, could be pivotal to Missouri's success.
While Missouri's guards get most of the notoriety, the Tigers may only go as far as their frontcourt can take them. If Tilmon and Brown can continue to give them strong play on both sides of the ball, it gives opposing teams another issue to plan for.