There might not be time to repair Missouri men’s basketball’s biggest problem.
In a 86-80 loss to LSU on Saturday afternoon, MU remained competitive. In fact, it held a short lead or tied with LSU for 13 minutes in the second half. But to no surprise, Missouri began to fold.
With just over a minute left, the game was knotted at 80. Forward Trendon Watford shot a short jumper to give LSU the final lead of the game. Will Wade’s group went on a 6-0 run in the final 1:02, and drained each of its last four shots to end the game. Missouri missed seven of its last eight.
A Twitter heckler, likely an MU fan, found himself in the Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter’s mentions Sunday afternoon. The fan insinuated that Missouri fails to close games. Matter replied with a solid statistic: MU is 6-1 in games decided by five points or less this season. While it’s a good number, it excludes special circumstances in which Missouri blew leads beyond the final minute of a game.
Missouri struggled to close games in the month of February, too. Against Arkansas, it fell in overtime. Its 13-point second-half lead evaporated at Georgia. After leading Ole Miss with just 9:25 to go in the Mizzou Arena rematch, the Tigers lost again. In Saturday’s game, MU let a game run away from it within a single minute.
There are several things that brought MU to that point. Cameron Thomas — a projected NBA draft pick and the fourth leading scorer in Division-1 — can take much of the blame.
Thomas erupted for 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting, displaying NBA-level shotmaking to a degree that Missouri hasn’t seen all season. His 69.2% shooting performance was the most efficient of any opposing player who scored at least 28 points versus MU this season.
Perhaps coach Cuonzo Martin will point at the stagnant stretches Missouri saw in its offense. He has options. He can raise hell over the 4:40 stretch in the first half where MU couldn’t score a field goal. Or he can jump up and down about the final 4:32 of the game in which Missouri managed just one basket.
LSU’s game plan for senior Jeremiah Tilmon should receive credit, too. The big man seeing doubles is a given. But LSU’s masterful denial and sneaky third man that would help and stunt late completely disrupted Tilmon’s game.
No matter the reason, each of them brought Missouri to that tipping point with just over a minute left.
Watford’s shot was never adequately matched. Instead it was rivaled by what might’ve been the strangest play in junior guard Xavier Pinson’s career. He grew indecisive, seemingly looking to pass while he went up for a mid-range jumper. It ended with a hitch, and a hole that was impossible to dig out of with so little time and momentum.
The meltdown wasn’t the game that got away from MU. It was another chapter in a book that already had too many pages. Matter’s stat is helpful, but deceptive. It doesn’t explain sequences like the one that ensued Saturday. All it took was poor defense from Missouri on a Watford basket, and a bad decision from Pinson on the other end seconds later. Two plays.
Stretches like that have stripped MU of a handful of wins. After all, many of the aforementioned games have essentially been decided by a couple of possessions. Free throws — Missouri’s failed attempt to fight back — are what push the lead above five and protect the Tigers’ precious 6-1 record in games decided by five points or less.
MU showed it isn’t a bad team with the surprising year it’s had. But with its recent history of losing leads, is Missouri as good of a team as it was before Feb. 6?
It’s likely too late to change Missouri’s entire style of play. The Tigers will have to hope that their games are decided by five points or less to better their chances of diminishing leads through their couple of bids in March.