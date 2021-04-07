Missouri guard Drew Buggs entered the transfer portal Wednesday, a team spokesperson confirmed.
Buggs spent just one season with the Tigers as a graduate transfer after playing his prior four seasons at Hawaii. The senior guard averaged 1.8 points, 1.9 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 13.7 minutes. He appeared in all of MU’s 26 games.
Buggs is the sixth Missouri player to enter the portal this offseason. The senior guard chose the program last year with hopes of helping a high-major team win. He carved out a role as a second-unit facilitator, who coach Cuonzo Martin entrusted with preventing the offense from getting stagnant with his playmaking. However, his production was never quite enough to earn him a start.
His stint will likely be remembered for his final appearance as a Tiger. Martin’s trust in Buggs peaked in MU’s first-round NCAA Tournament appearance against Oklahoma, and the guard wound up playing more minutes than starting guard Xavier Pinson, a controversial decision that left fans questioning Martin’s expertise.
The guard will exercise his extra season of eligibility that has been granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19, making this upcoming season his sixth college campaign.