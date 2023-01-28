Against one of the best defensive teams in the country, Missouri knew it was going to need to bring its A-game against No. 12 Iowa State, specifically from behind the arc.
And the Tigers did just that in their 78-61 win over the Cyclones on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
With less than two minutes to play in the first half, Sean East II dished a long cross-court pass to the Tigers' top 3-point shooter in D'Moi Hodge. The graduate student from the British Virgin Islands cashed in the triple to give the Tigers their largest lead of the first half at 40-30. This came after Nick Honor calm and collectedly knocked down his second 3 of the half on Missouri's previous offensive trip.
"That run to end the first half, I think gave us some momentum," MU coach Dennis Gates said. "We pushed it to 10 and then came out of halftime and made the next (six) field goals ... and (four) of them were 3s."
While Iowa State shot 40% from behind the arc without senior guard Caleb Grill, the Tigers bested the Cyclones shooting 46.7% from 3. Coming into the contest, Missouri shot 16% better from 3 in wins compared to losses. Taking a deeper dive, this equaled 10.3 made 3s per game compared to just five in its five defeats. The Tigers also cashed in at the free throw line, going 12 of 14.
It was the 3-point department that helped spark the Tigers' offense from the beginning. Honor connected on a triple on an assist from Noah Carter. Following a layup by Carter, Kobe Brown knocked down his first 3 of the game to give the Tigers (16-5, 4-4 SEC) an early 8-2 advantage.
"They came out with a lot of confidence," Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "They shot the ball well early, which allowed them to get their press set and put us on our heels a little bit more, so I give all the credit to Missouri."
Following a Gabe Kalscheur turnover a little more than six minutes into the game, Hodge found Mohamed Diarra for a two-handed slam that extended the Tigers' lead to four. Another turnover by Kalscheur on the ensuing possession resulted in East burying the Tigers' third 3-pointer of the half, extending the lead to 15-8.
While the MU offense was the highlight of the afternoon, Missouri's defensive presence pressured the Cyclones (15-5, 6-2 Big 12) into committing 19 turnovers despite having one of the best turnover margins in the nation.
East's 3-pointer started a battle from behind the arc over the next three minutes as Kalscheur knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Iowa State within one. Jaren Holmes then knocked down the Cyclones' third straight 3-pointer, giving the visitors a 17-15 lead.
Hodge responded by connecting on his first triple of the game, putting the Tigers back on top. But Holmes hit another 3 with 9:22 left in the half, making it 21-20 in favor of the visitors.
That was the last time Missouri trailed.
Mosley collected his first 3 with 9:14 to play in the opening period. In the first half, the Tigers hit 7 of 12 from behind the arc to build a 42-32 lead.
The Tigers quickly extended the lead to 12 out of the break with Brown driving in for a tough layup.
On the next possession, Brown selflessly passed up an open 3, electing to pass it to Honor, who stayed perfect from behind the arc. While Brown finished with a team-high 20 points, he also added 12 of the Tigers' 25 total rebounds and three assists, which was second to Hodge and East with four each.
"I feel whenever in basketball when you play with a certain group of guys ... the more you play with them, the more chemistry you build," Brown said.
Feeling the hot hand on the next possession, Honor collected his fourth 3-pointer in front of two Cyclones as the Tigers reached the 50-point mark. The senior guard finished with 12 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.
Honor’s shooting became contagious as Mosley joined the second-half 3-point party, knocking down his second of the game. The Tigers started off 3 of 3 from behind the arc in the second half while the Cyclones, who aren’t usually used to lighting up the scoreboard, couldn’t keep up. Iowa State ranked 190th in scoring compared to the Tigers being a top-10 offensive machine.
During a near five-minute stretch, the only Tigers points came off 3-pointers from Hodge and DeAndre Gholston. Gholston knocked down an and-1 3, helping push the Tigers' lead to 64-46.
In the second half, Gholston collected eight points. Hodge finished with 17, with all five of his made field goals coming from 3-point land.
"It's a lot of fun. Coach Gates always tells us to have fun and to enjoy the moment, so that's one of our biggest keys going into the game," Hodge said. "Don't dwell on mistakes, so I'll say we had fun tonight."
Gholston came alive in the second half with 10 points.
Iowa State pulled within 13 with under eight to play, forcing Gates to call a timeout. While most teams may have slowed down the tempo, Gates relied on one of the team's core values and let the offense keep going for a full 40 minutes.
"It's one of our core values: trust," Gates said. "I trust these guys and they trust me. I want them to play with their instincts. They know that I want them to take risks, they know that. They know that basketball cannot be played mistake-free. You're gonna make mistakes, but how do you respond?"
Out of the timeout, Honor fought off a double team by finding Brown, who eventually found Hodge for a wide open 3 to push the score to 72-56.
The Cyclones wouldn't come closer than 16 the rest of the way, as the Tigers' defense held Iowa State to just five points over the final seven minutes.
Six Tigers registered a made 3-pointer. The team has made 30 over its previous two contests.
As the SEC/Big 12 Challenge comes to an end, the Tigers finish with a 3-3 record in the series. The Tigers' victory over the Cyclones was their seventh straight in Columbia and 151st all-time, which is the most wins the program has over any school.
Missouri will face LSU at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Following a 76-68 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday, the visiting Tigers come in at 12-9 overall and 1-7 in the SEC.