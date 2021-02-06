With less than a minute left and a one-point lead, No. 18 Missouri men’s basketball needed a stop Saturday to secure a win over No. 10 Alabama.
When it mattered most, Mitchell Smith turned back the Tide. Twice.
Smith contested one late shot and blocked another to help the Tigers hang on for a 68-65 win that started with an offensive eruption and ended up decided by defense.
With under 10 seconds remaining, Alabama’s Herb Jones found himself open after slipping a pick-and-roll screen, cutting to the hoop. Jones looked poised to put Alabama in the lead, but Smith got the better of Jones, blocking his layup to clinch a win.
“I just saw my opportunity to jump up and block it,” Smith said. “It went according to plan.”
It was the second time Smith disrupted Alabama in the closing seconds after the Crimson Tide trimmed a 22-point lead to one in a 12-minute span.
On Alabama’s previous possession, coach Nate Oats called Jones’ number out of a timeout. Jones faked a give-and-go, drove to the left and had a lane for a layup. But Smith recovered, contesting Jones’ layup enough to cause a miss.
Mark Smith was fouled but missed the front end of a 1-and-1, setting up Mitchell Smith for his game-sealing block.
“What makes me proud is to get those stops,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Those last couple of possessions, being able to settle down and buckle down (and) get stops. We did that.”
This sequence was representative of the Tigers’ defense for most of Saturday’s game. Missouri stifled an Alabama offense that has been one of the best in the nation. The Tide play at a frenetic pace, wasting no time putting up shots. According to KenPom, Alabama ranks ninth in the country in adjusted tempo.
Along with their speed, the Tide have one of the most efficient offenses in college basketball. Among the eight teams ranked higher than the Tide in adjusted tempo, only Gonzaga has a better offensive efficiency rating. But against Missouri, Alabama didn’t look like its usual self.
The Tide couldn’t convert at the rim consistently, shooting 11 of 23 on layups. Missouri blocked a season-high nine shots.
“Coach (Martin) told us not to let them inside the paint,” Mitchell Smith said. “They got to make tough, contested 3s against us. I felt like guys sank in and we helped each other very well.”
The Tide shot well from beyond the arc — 9 of 25 — but they weren’t as sharp from the 3-point line as they have been this season. Alabama came in with 12 games of 10 or more made 3-pointers this season, with a season high oif 23 against LSU on Jan. 19. The Tigers have yet to allow 10 or more 3-pointers this season, with three teams — Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee — reaching nine.
“We just talk about putting your chest on the ball, don’t swipe down and jump high,” Martin said. “When they dribble penetrate and you help, they find guys for 3. If that’s the case you got to (be) chest-to-chest, make that drive hard, show your hands, jump high and make those guys go over the top of you all night.”
Alabama’s biggest scoring threats didn’t have much of an impact until the final minutes. The Tide’s two leading scorers, Jaden Shackelford and John Petty Jr., shot a combined 8 for 24. Jones, who has dealt with a back injury and dislocated finger over the past month, scored seven points.
Jahvon Quinerly, a former McDonald’s All-American and sixth man for the Tide, was the only Alabama player to find any consistency against the Tigers defense. Quinerly scored 10 of his 12 points during Alabama’s late run.
Even with the late rally attempt, the Tide shot 33.3% from the field Saturday, their second-worst performance of the season. Alabama turned the ball over 13 times as Missouri tied a season high with 11 steals. Mark Smith had a career-high five, while Dru Smith had four, tying a season high.
The Tide’s final haul of 65 points was their lowest total in conference play this season.
“When you have a team like that, whenever they have five guys out there that can make plays, guys that can beat you off the dribble and also knock down open 3s, it’s tough,” Dru Smith said. “You have to be locked in and solid as a team defensively.