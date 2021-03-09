The Southeastern Conference announced its coaches’ choices for its league honors Tuesday morning.
Redshirt senior Dru Smith and senior Jeremiah Tilmon earned All-SEC first- and second-team honors, respectively. Smith’s two steals per game led the SEC for the second consecutive season. He also ranked fifth in assists per game with 3.9, and 15th in scoring at 14.1 points per game. Smith is the fourth Missouri player to make the first team since the Tigers joined the SEC.
Smith's defensive play also earned him an SEC All-Defensive team nod. He's the first Tiger to make the team since MU joined the league. The last Tiger to do so was Michael Dixon in 2012.
Tilmon averaged 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in his senior campaign to earn his first postseason All-SEC honor. The senior ranked second in offensive rebounds per game, ninth in total rebounds per game and seventh in blocks per game. Tilmon and Smith make the first MU teammates to earn All-SEC honors in the same season since Jordan Clarkson and Jabari Brown in 2014.