Missouri Illinois Basketball

Missouri guard Tre Gomillion dunks against Illinois on Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Tigers beat the Fighting Illini 93-71.

 Jeff Roberson - staff, AP

Missouri men’s basketball boasts an experienced backcourt with Nick Honor, D’Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, all with two or more seasons of Division I experience. Off the bench, senior Sean East II and graduate student DeAndre Gholston maintain the elder status of the Tigers’ guards. All of their experience was on full display in Missouri’s dominant 93-71 win to claim Braggin’ Rights over Illinois on Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Tigers played their best perimeter defense all season, imposing their will on the Fighting Illini’s younger guards. Missouri quickly forced Illinois into a shot-clock violation on one of its first possessions.

