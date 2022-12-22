Missouri men’s basketball boasts an experienced backcourt with Nick Honor, D’Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, all with two or more seasons of Division I experience. Off the bench, senior Sean East II and graduate student DeAndre Gholston maintain the elder status of the Tigers’ guards. All of their experience was on full display in Missouri’s dominant 93-71 win to claim Braggin’ Rights over Illinois on Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The Tigers played their best perimeter defense all season, imposing their will on the Fighting Illini’s younger guards. Missouri quickly forced Illinois into a shot-clock violation on one of its first possessions.
While the Illini chose to play aggressive in the backcourt on defense, Gomillion, who earned his second start of the season, and Honor were able to kick-start Missouri’s transition offense, helping the Tigers to an early 6-0 lead.
Among the seven freshmen on Illinois’ roster, Skyy Clark started, as did sophomore RJ Melendez, who averaged just 8.5 minutes per game for the Illini last season. Both Melendez and Clark, the No. 27 recruit in the Class of 2022, failed score a point.
East and Gholston eventually came into the game and started out with a pair of nervous possessions, but, along with Hodge, they steadied the Tigers and were able to prevent turnovers against the Illini’s aggressive half-court defense. Gholston later stepped in front of a pass for a steal, leading to a bucket for Noah Carter on the other end. Later, Hodge raced down the floor and drew a foul on Clark.
Missouri continued the opening period playing suffocating defense, and the backcourt wasn’t only locked down by its guards. With just under nine minutes left in the half, Hodge stole an Illinois inbounds pass, leading to points for Kobe Brown. On the ensuing possession, Brown snuck up behind Matthew Mayer, poking the ball free and finding Hodge for a 3.
Honor was a pest beyond half court, forcing Illinois to call a timeout when it couldn’t inbound the ball. The Tigers forced the Illini into nine first-half turnovers, and Missouri’s guards often led the ensuing fast breaks, creating 19 points off Illini giveaways.
“(We just tried) to keep them in front of us and ‘let’s stay honest,’ like, no reaching, no gambling, just stay honest and just hope they make turnovers on their own,” Hodge said.
No one could get comfortable for Illinois, from its young guards to its more experienced players. Terrence Shannon Jr., the Illini’s leading scorer in the matchup, was held to just nine first-half points — five of those points came from the free throw line — and shot 0 for 4 from 3-point range. Baylor transfer Mayer went just 2-for-6 from the field. Meanwhile, Illini big man Coleman Hawkins committed three turnovers in the opening period, one in which as Missouri surrendered just 27 points, its second-fewest allowed after one half all season.
Missouri’s guards kept up the strong defense in the second half and continued to keep their composure offensively. The Tigers finished the first half with just two turnovers, and Honor and Gomillion calmed Missouri down to begin the second half and maintain a substantial lead.
Illinois’ guards’ frustrations continued as Melendez was called for a flagrant foul for a hook-and-hold on Brown. Hodge stripped Melendez on a later possession as he went up for layup for his fourth steal of the game, saving the ball from going out of bounds and leading to a 3 by Brown.
“If you can ... score points without having to run plays and ... using the strategy we had going into the game, that just makes it a whole lot easier,” Brown said.
Honor set the tone for the Tigers’ guards all night. He was scrappy, diving on the floor for loose balls, most notably when he corralled one leading to a brief scuffle with a frustrated Shannon. Illinois’ offense was stifled, outscrapped by a Tigers side that leaned on its experience and stayed calm in a unique environment.
“I was excited about our ability to meditate, focus and get in a stance and guard — team defense — but do that no matter what the circumstance was,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “We don’t look at the scoreboard, that’s not what we do. We just try to play a style of basketball that (fits) our personality.”
Spearheaded by its guards, the Tigers committed just 10 turnovers. Hodge finished with 20 points, three rebounds, four steals and a block. Gholston chipped in with 15 points and a steal, Honor had two steals and East grabbed one takeaway as Illinois coughed the ball up 17 times, which Missouri turned into 33 points.
What was seen as a difficult stretch of games against Illinois and UCF followed by matchups against Kentucky and Arkansas to begin SEC play, the Tigers made a statement with two neutral site wins. They saved their best performance of the season for a bitter, longstanding rival and played with the poise of a team that doesn’t look like its done earning big victories as it begins its SEC schedule.