Through generations of basketball, teams built their organizations around the big man. But in recent years, teams have put more trust in point guards. For many teams, they can only go as far as their point guard can take them.
The same has rung true for Missouri men’s basketball through its first several games of conference play. The No. 13 Tigers took to Starkville to play the feisty Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night. Despite playing their best half of basketball this season through the first 20 minutes, the Tigers completely crumbled, falling to the Bulldogs 78-63.
Junior Xavier Pinson led the charge in the first half, ending the half with six points and five assists. Pinson looked like a fantastic initiator in the cleanest offense Missouri had displayed all season. His telepathic connection to Jeremiah Tilmon that thrived against Arkansas was alive and well through the first 20 minutes, with the two producing a SportsCenter-worthy play.
“I thought we had one of our better halves,” coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Getting everything we wanted out of the ball-screen actions.”
But even after an amazing half from Pinson and his Tigers, Mississippi State only trailed by 12 at the midway mark, which proved not to be a lengthy lead at all.
The script completely flipped for both Pinson and his Tigers in the second half, with the Bulldogs leading a menacing run that never came to a halt. Pinson ended up with a career-high eight assists, but the stat was hardly noticeable behind his poor 4-for-13 shooting.
Mississippi State’s guards simply outplayed Missouri’s in the second half. Pinson had seven points on 3-10 shooting, with two of his buckets coming at bad times. Dru Smith had a subtle six points on 3-5 shooting. Mark Smith was nowhere to be found in the second half, missing both of his attempts, and scoring only four points while shooting 2-7 from the field.
Pinson seemed to take better care of the ball than he has in past games, finishing the game with two turnovers. But it was Pinson’s lack of good initiation and pivotal misses down the stretch that sunk Missouri further. Pinson attempted twice as many shots as any of his teammates in the second half, which would be understandable if things were going his way. A Pinson airball that stemmed from a wild layup attempt summed up the momentum for the Tigers during the Bulldogs’ monumental run.
On the other end, Mississippi State’s backcourt duo looked like the best guard tandem in the Southeastern Conference. Iverson Molinar and DJ Stewart combined for 36 points in the second half and 44 in the game. The two turned things around in a big way for the Bulldogs, with Molinar shooting 6-10 from the field in the final half, and Stewart shooting 8-10 from the field.
“Stewart made some big time shots,” Martin said. “He consistently made shots.”
The half belonged to the Bulldogs’ backcourt, getting to their spots with ease, and the two single-handedly drove the Tigers into the ground before the rest of the Bulldogs’ core made it ugly. Mississippi State scored a whopping 51 points in the second half, while only attempting two 3-pointers.
Molinar and Stewart put a ton of pressure on the in-between area, knocking down a number of mid-range jumpers. Missouri had no answer, and the shots only got tougher. From there everything else opened up, and the Bulldogs ran away with an upset win.
“We of course have to be better,” Martin said. ”It’s just really, again, taking pride (in defense), keeping the ball out of the lane like we did in the first half … I thought DJ Stewart made a couple of tough shots. Maybe three or four tough ones. But Molinar was getting in the lane. That can’t happen.”
There’s no telling if Molinar and Stewart truly are the best backcourt in the league, but Missouri will certainly have to prepare for a great backcourt in Cam Thomas and Javonte Smart when LSU visits Mizzou Arena on Saturday.