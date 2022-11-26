Coming in as the highest shooting percentage team in the SEC, Missouri came out firing on all cylinders in its 105-69 victory over Houston Christian (1-6) on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri improves to 7-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Dating back to 1972, eight of nine Tigers teams that accomplished that mark made it to postseason play, whether it be the NIT or NCAA Tournament.
As a team, Missouri shot 64.2% from the field against James Sears' squad, who is the third-longest tenured active Division I head coach. It is his 32nd season with the Huskies. MU tops its season mark coming into Saturday’s contest, which was 50.7%. DeAndre Gholston credits the Tigers high-percentage shooting to the defensive end.
"You see, we get a lot of deflections and steals that leads out to fast-break points," Gholston said. "So it allows us to keep our percentage high as a team, and individually we try to accomplish that. We don't want to shoot many tough shots but layups at the rim is always what we try to achieve and try for."
Following an early Nick Honor layup, Missouri launched an array of 3-point jumpers from Gholston, D’Moi Hodge and Kobe Brown, helping the Tigers start 4 of 5 from the field and build an 11-0 lead, which forced Sears to use his first timeout.
Defensively, the Tigers forced three turnovers on top of an efficient offensive performance in five minutes, contributing to a scoreless four minutes and 56 seconds for the Huskies. Like Gholston, Dennis Gates praised the defense for being able to allow the Tigers to go on an early run.
"It's always focused on the defensive end because that's a good ball team that can shoot it, and we held them under a certain percentage from the 3-point line, 5 for 25, (and) that's a great stat," Gates said. "Our defensive pressure didn't allow them to execute as much."
Following a transition layup by Gholston, Hodge connected on his second 3-pointer of the game to make it 16-0. No one on Missouri has made more 3s than the graduate student. Hodge started 3 of 5 from behind the arc on his way to a 13 point, three rebound and three assist performance.
Houston Christian eventually put points on the scoreboard with three free throws by Brycen Long at the 15:06 mark, but this allowed the Tigers to sub in Isiaih Mosely and Sean East II. Both made contributions early as Mosely assisted a Noah Carter dunk extending the Tigers lead to 18-3.
Carter followed it up with the Tigers' fifth 3-pointer in six minutes. The Tigers rank in the top five in SEC at converting 3-point jumpers and as a team, the Tigers made 11 of 25 from behind the arc against Houston Baptist, equaling a 44% mark. Carter finished as one of four players to score double digits as he put up 14 points.
The Huskies registered their first field goal of the half at the 12:40 mark, but East went coast-to-coast making it a 27-5 game. Houston Christian proceeded to score 25 more points over the first stanza but couldn’t stop the Tigers from answering on the other end. Gholston, the second of the double-digit scorers added 19 of his 22 points in the first half, tying Hodge with three 3-pointers. Gholston tallied the Tigers' final 14 points as Missouri went into the locker room up 54-30 with a standing ovation from the 7,610 strong at Mizzou Arena. The transfer from Milwaukee became the fifth different leading scorer for the Tigers in 7 games.
"I picked my intensity up, just kept running and my teammates found me and it just rubbed off on me today," Gholston said. "I've been staying in the gym, trying to stay confident and it worked out for today."
Carter’s reverse layup gave Missouri its first 30-point lead in the second half as the Tigers didn’t take its foot off the gas over the final 20 minutes, playing intense on both ends of the floor. Gates' squad forced 21 Huskies turnovers, leading to 31 points off the Huskies' mistakes.
The tide changed in who led the Tigers in scoring as Brown led the way in the second half with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go along with a team high in rebounds. The senior finished with 14 points.
"I thought Brown was really good," Sears said following Brown's 19-point performance. "He's a hard guy for us to guard down low."
Missouri reached the 100-point mark at the 2:43 mark with a Ronnie DeGray III score. DeGray saw a lot of action recording three rebounds, two steals and a block.
"Ronnie is gonna help us. There's no doubt about it," Gates said. "Ronnie is going to be a guy that's going to help us (because) he's experienced, he has size for position, and those are the things you look at ... and what you see is some experience and obviously some perseverance and a guy fighting through circumstance and fighting for what he wants and earning it."
The 100-point performance marks the first time the Tigers have done it twice in a season since the 2010-11 season against Georgetown and Central Arkansas. For Missouri, the road toughens up heading into the final days of November. The Tigers will make a 319-mile trip to Wichita to take on the first of two Kansas teams on the schedule in Wichita State (3-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"These guys have played on the road before, this isn't their first rodeo," Gates said. "They know what it smells like, they know what it talks like, they know what we need to do."