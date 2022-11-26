Coming in as the highest shooting percentage team in the SEC, Missouri came out firing on all cylinders in its 105-69 victory over Houston Christian (1-6) on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri improves to 7-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Dating back to 1972, eight of nine Tigers teams that accomplished that mark made it to postseason play, whether it be the NIT or NCAA Tournament.

