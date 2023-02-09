Missouri has faced some stout defenses throughout the 2022-23 season, but No. 6 Tennessee (19-5) is a different beast.
Through 24 games, the Volunteers rank first in the nation in points allowed, surrendering just 54.6 per game.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Missouri has faced some stout defenses throughout the 2022-23 season, but No. 6 Tennessee (19-5) is a different beast.
Through 24 games, the Volunteers rank first in the nation in points allowed, surrendering just 54.6 per game.
The Volunteers are enjoying a season that includes wins over USC, then-No. 3 Kansas, then-No. 13 Maryland and then-No. 10 Texas. In ESPN Joe Lunardi’s bracketology, Tennessee is currently a No. 2 seed. It ranks third in the men’s NET rankings behind No. 3 Alabama and No. 2 Houston and second in the men’s college basketball power index behind the Cougars.
But over the past 10 days, Rick Barnes’ squad hasn’t looked as invincible. On Feb. 1, Florida handed the Vols their second conference loss of the season. Following a low-scoring 46-43 win against Auburn, Tennessee then fell at the buzzer to in-state foe Vanderbilt as Tyrin Lawrence sank a 3-pointer. It was Tennessee‘s second loss in eight days.
Now, it’s Missouri’s turn to take on Rocky Top at 5 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the game showing on the SEC Network.
While a defensive juggernaut, the achilles heal for Tennessee (19-5, 8-3 SEC) is putting points on the scoreboard. The Vols average just 72.3 points per game, ranking 160th in the nation. But the Vols possess a squad with plenty of depth.
Santiago Vescovi, OlivierNkamhoua and Zakai Zeigler lead the way averaging double-digit figures per game. Behind them is the team’ leading rebounder Josiah-Jordan James, as well as Julian Phillips who ranks second in rebounds.
As for Missouri, the key is putting points on the scoreboard, which is easier said than done. The Tigers have struggled on the road in SEC play. In four of its previous five road games, Missouri (18-6, 6-5) failed to score more than 70 points despite being a top-15 scoring offense in the nation. Those four games resulted in four losses with Missouri shooting an average of 38.4% from the field and 24.3% from behind the arc.
In its win against Auburn, Tennessee shot 27% from the field and 9.5% from 3, but Auburn didn’t fare any better shooting 23.6% and 11.1% from behind the arc.
A win in Knoxville and losses by both Florida and Kentucky can move Missouri into the top five in the SEC standings. Even more importantly, a Quad 1 opportunity presents itself to boost its resume. The Tigers are 1-4 in Knoxville since joining the SEC, but the last time Missouri made the trip to Tennessee it came away with a win, upsetting the Vols 73-64 during the 2020-21 season.
Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.