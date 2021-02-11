On the surface, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin didn’t appear too rattled in a press conference Wednesday following his team’s 80-59 loss to Ole Miss. But for those who know Martin — a passionate but mild-mannered man — they could hear it in his responses. He was furious.
He had every right to be. After three years of little to no progression, Martin has built one of the nation’s best college basketball teams this season on the foundation of experience. The Tigers have made an example of many opponents, racking up five Quadrant-1 wins. That team was nowhere to be found Wednesday night in Oxford, Mississippi.
Despite their third 40% shooting performance from 3-point range in the past four games, the Tigers lacked energy in every other area.
Ole Miss outrebounded MU by 15 . The Tigers aren’t known for killing teams on the glass. They’ve gotten outrebounded six times, including in each of their four losses this season. Missouri got pummeled on the boards Wednesday. Ole Miss’ margin tied Mississippi State — which outrebounded Missouri 37-22 on Jan. 5 — for the biggest rebounding edge against the Tigers this season.
Dru Smith’s team-high 17 points Wednesday was just the second game this season in which only one starter managed double-digits. Xavier Pinson’s 11 points led the underperforming Tigers in a loss to Tennessee on Dec. 30. Pinson’s performance Wednesday, or lack thereof, was a big reason why the Rebels blew MU out of the water. The junior guard’s six points (on 3-of-11 field-goal shooting, including 0-of-5 3-point shooting) and four turnovers proved fatal.
On top of completely out-hustling Missouri, Ole Miss further fixed its foot on MU’s neck with its best shooting performance of the season. The Tigers defense allowed the Rebels endless midrange looks. The Rebels shot 85% from inside the arc in the first half, and went 21 of 30 from inside by the final buzzer. They outscored the Tigers 28-18 in the paint, bullying their way to buckets.
Wednesday’s game marked the first time Missouri has allowed three players to score at least 15 points in regulation all season. Its defense was nonexistent, and the Tigers’ sagging defensive coverage allowed several Rebels to get the looks they wanted in a balanced scoring performance.
In fairness, a Michael Jordan-esque shrug is the only adequate response to Ole Miss’ shooting. The Rebels entered and exited the game as the worst 3-point shooting team among Power 5 schools. Despite the odds, Ole Miss shot 38.1% from deep, marking its second-best 3-point shooting performance in conference play. The Rebels’ 57% shooting from the field was their most efficient performance all season.
The team Martin had built to that point was left behind somewhere in the opening minutes. The 21-point loss wasn’t just Missouri’s most lopsided this season. It was an exclamation point on a trend that has grown more extensive as conference play has continued.
Outside of Tennessee, Missouri has only lost to worse teams. The Tigers have spent weeks shuffling around the AP Top 25, while Ole Miss, Auburn and Mississippi rank 52, 60 and 69 on KenPom. While Missouri shows up for big games more often than not, it’s displayed a proclivity for deficient effort when it plays lower-ranked opponents.
The trend might have made its last stop in Oxford. In the case that it didn’t, Missouri only plays two more top-50 teams in the regular season, Florida and Arkansas .
That leaves four more teams in between with a chip on their shoulder; teams that could beat a similarly lackadaisical MU team.
If the Tigers don’t provide energy for every game and not just the games where they are labeled underdogs, they’ll continue to see their rank and high-seed tournament projections plummet.