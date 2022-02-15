The Missouri student section got to make some noise earlier than usual as MU‘s starting lineup ran straight through the section during introductions.
There wasn’t another opportunity for Tigers fans to cheer until halfway through the second half. Arkansas delivered the knockout blow to MU early for the second time this season.
Despite coming off a win in its previous game against Ole Miss, Missouri came out unfocused and unmotivated. Arkansas, trying to avenge its loss to Alabama, took full advantage of the lackadaisical start.
A thunderous slam from Jaylin Williams put the finishing touches on a 15-0 run in the beginning stages for Arkansas. Not even eight minutes into the game, MU trailed 19-4. It was a feeling of deja vu for fans as the Razorbacks led 24-3 at the same point in the game the first time these two met.
But it didn’t even take the eight minutes to figure out it was going to be another tough day at the office for the Tigers. After a Trevon Brazile layup on the first possession of the game, MU followed with three consecutive turnovers. And bad, unforced turnovers at that.
A pass towardBrazile’s foot went out of bounds. A Jarron Coleman pass to nobody at half court. An easy pass at the top of the key going straight through Brazile’s hands.
In mid-February, Missouri was committing mistakes that teams make in November.
“Certainly frustrating, especially the first two,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said.
And it wasn’t just the offense that was affected by the lack of energy.
“They got whatever they wanted. They flowed into their offense,” Javon Pickett said of Arkansas’ early offensive success. “Wherever they wanted the ball, they got it.”
Playing that kind of basketball this late into the season is going to get you nowhere, especially in the Southeastern Conference.
But what is more alarming is the Tigers’ inability to string together wins.
MU is 1-9 in games immediately following a win. The only win streak of the season maxed out at two back in November when the Tigers beat Northern Illinois and SMU.
“It’s different things for different games,” Martin said of the team’s struggles after wins. “I just didn’t think we came out edge tonight and I think that was the cause of this one.”
Where do Martin and his team go from here?
“Being more focused and having more consistency in what we do. Toughness. Game planning,” Coleman said.
Toward the end of a long season, it can be tough to focus, especially when the season hasn’t gone as planned. But nonetheless, it is what the Tigers need to do if they want to end the regular season with any kind of momentum.