If it isn’t broken, then why fix it?
Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin already had the secret recipe to beating Ole Miss after winning Jan. 18. It was just a matter of his players being able to execute the game plan.
The Tigers were able to complete the season sweep over the Rebels with a 74-68 victory Saturday in Mizzou Arena, but it wasn’t without difficulty.
Things were going to be a bit tougher considering the Tigers only had eight available players. Jordan Wilmore (back), Anton Brookshire (wrist) and Yaya Keita (knee) all sat out with injuries.
It didn’t look like fatigue was going to factor into Saturday’s conference matchup after the Tigers went on a 21-2 run to give themselves a 20-point lead with 16:59 left.
“Ball was moving, we were sharing the ball, we were active,” Martin said of what gave the Tigers the success. “When you get those leads, it’s always tough to maintain those leads because you lose a level of focus in my opinion.”
But when people get tired, they lose focus. The Tigers are no different.
As the second half continued, the energy that once was giving MU easy baskets on the fastbreak turned into bad offensive possessions and defensive breakdowns, giving the Rebels easy looks.
“We have to continue to get better driving the ball,” Martin said. “They were switching one through four, and when teams switched one through four, you have to be really good at making plays one-on-one off the dribble. Making plays at the basket.”
In what seemed like a very long and anxious last 10 minutes of the game, Ole Miss outscored the Tigers 22-8, cutting the lead to four with 15 seconds left. It once again proved that no lead is safe with Missouri this season.
As his team was losing yet another late lead in the closing moments, Martin stressed to his team to not try to hang out, but to go out there and win the game.
“Once we get to that time, we just need to play basketball,” DaJuan Gordon said. “We have to keep doing the same thing.”
With Amari Davis and Gordon hitting four combined free throws, the Tigers sealed the deal to escape with a much-needed victory. MU didn’t record a field goal in the last 3:27 of the game.
Regardless if it comes by 20 or by two, a win is a win, and Martin isn’t one to not appreciate a victory.
“To get that win in two games against those guys is a great feeling,” Martin said.
Missouri (10-14, 4-7 Southeastern Conference) had five players reach double-digit scoring in the win.
Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III tied to lead Missouri with 14 points each. Gordon, Davis and Kobe Brown added 13 points each. Trevon Brazile tallied seven points in only 16 minutes.
And Martin knows when you get a well-balanced effort like that, it is hard to lose.
“That’s the only way we have a chance to be successful on a consistent basis,” Martin said.
Considering that inconsistency has halted any kind of momentum the Tigers have built this season, a well-balanced attack might be what gets them over the hump.
In the last time out against the Rebels, MU had their best offensive game of the season. The Tigers shot a season-best from behind the arc, going 4 of 7. It was also their best shooting game in general as they shot 63%. The 18 assists were the second most all season.
Martin knew he had to have success in those statistics in order to top the Rebels for the second time.
At Mizzou Arena, Missouri went 7 of 14 from deep, shot 54% as a team and recorded 15 assists. While it didn’t match the marks from the previous time, it was just enough to get the job done.
In most cases, after getting blown out at home, teams aren’t often considered to have a chance to beat the same team at their place. But Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis had a secret weapon that he didn’t have the first time against the Tigers: Jarkel Joiner.
Leading the Rebels (12-13, 3-9) in scoring this season, Joiner has cemented himself as the primary threat. However, due to injuries this season, he has missed nine games, including the previous game against MU.
But considering his production this season, he wasn’t much of a “secret” to Martin and his staff. No matter who Martin put on Joiner, the smothering defensive pressure kept Joiner to only four points with six minutes left, shooting 2 of 7. The Tigers had neutralized the key scorer for 34 minutes, they just needed to do it for 40 minutes.
He scored nine points in the last six minutes as the Rebels stormed on back into the game.
Rebels guard Matthew Murrell led with 15 points. Luis Rodriguez added 12 points off the bench.
Only having three substitutes on your bench certainly puts you at a disadvantage. Missouri knew it needed a good game from all eight players in order to have success. It was all hands on deck for Martin’s team.
But if three substitutes is hard, only having two is a lot harder.
In the second half, Kobe Brown was struggling with cramping, forcing him to miss time on the court. But as he watched his team slowly give up a large lead, he overcame the pain and went back on the court. Brown only missed six minutes in the second half.
The Tigers had six players clock in more than 24 minutes of playing time.
Getting things done by whatever means necessary isn’t only the theme from Saturday, but it’s going to be the theme for the last seven games of the regular season. The Tigers sit in 11th place in the conference standings, but a win against Arkansas on Tuesday can potentially put the Tigers in eighth place. While not exactly playing for first, the standings are so tight that MU still has a lot to play for this late into the season.
However, beating the Razorbacks isn’t going to be easy. In the previous matchup Jan. 12, Arkansas slaughtered the Tigers 87-43. It was the most lopsided defeat for MU this season.
If Missouri can find a way to steal a game back against the Razorbacks, not only would it shoot the team up the standings, but it would also signify the improvements that the team has made throughout the season.