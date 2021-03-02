After two consecutive losses dropped Missouri men’s basketball from No. 10 to No. 20 in the nation, every game became important to keep a high NCAA Tournament seed.
But whatever the reason, Missouri hasn't responded strongly.
MU has lost four of its past five games, which wouldn’t be so costly had it not been so close to Selection Sunday. But here the Tigers are again, finding themselves trying to prove their postseason positioning after building one of the strongest resumes in the country.
Missouri is continuing to lose its composure in late-game situations. The Tigers have blown a second-half lead in five of their seven losses, all of which came in conference play, and in two of those losses led by 13 or more.
Sure, these games aren’t against top-10 foes Illinois or Alabama, matchups that would give a team like Missouri that's fighting to prove its worth nationally incentive to lock in for 40 minutes. But they’re necessary games to win for a team that abruptly fell off its pedestal. The magnitude of meltdowns Missouri has had in several of its losses is problematic.
The Tigers currently rank 10th in offensive efficiency and eighth in defense efficiency in the Southeastern Conference through their 14 league games, according to KenPom. For a team with six Quadrant-1 wins, much of what it’s done during the meat of the season has screamed middle of the pack; MU is currently seventh in the league, quite literally the median.
But it's the affinity for the nationally-televised game that earned Missouri a fourth-seed projection in the NCAA Tournament earlier this season. The big dogs — Florida and LSU included — are who the Tigers have prepared for the best.
Alabama was the last nationally ranked team Missouri played before its slump ensued. Questions have risen whether the Tigers have overachieved. With two consecutive Quad-1 opportunities to end the regular season, now is the time to replace that broken record and close out a meaningful game.
The Tigers will attempt to tame Florida on Wednesday night in Gainesville. The Gators have built a foundation over the course of the season as one of the best teams in the league, even in preseason SEC Player of the Year Keyontae Johnson’s extended absence from an early-season collapse on the floor.
The Gators rank third in the league in offensive efficiency and fifth in defensive efficiency. That efficiency starts with Tre Mann. The sophomore guard has led UF’s offense with poise, and done well enough to earn him first-round considerations on 2021 NBA Draft boards. Mann is backed by Tyree Appleby and Noah Locke, who each average over 10 points per game.
In the frontcourt, Colin Castleton has been a cornerstone for the Gators. The Michigan transfer has averaged 12.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, cementing his stance as one of the league’s most impactful big men in his lone season in Gainesville.
Florida boasts the 29th ranked offense in the country. Most of the Gators' points come from inside the arc, which Missouri has struggled with in several league games, but they don’t discriminate.
UF’s efficiency is similarly good at all three levels, and it’s managed to score 80 points or more on six different occasions. Meanwhile, MU has allowed 80 points or more in regulation four times since Jan. 26.
Florida has the makings of a solid tournament team and a great SEC team. Wednesday’s game mean’s everything for Missouri: if it can win, it’ll aid its tournament seeding. If the Tigers' slump extends through this week, it might be time to raise a question: Was their early success a fluke?