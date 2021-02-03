Big men Mitchell Smith and Parker Braun haven’t been the most heralded players for Missouri men’s basketball this season. Tigers such as Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon and Dru Smith have the high-scoring performances and get most of the praise, and rightfully so.
However, Smith and Braun played a big part in Missouri’s 75-70 win against Kentucky on Wednesday, doing the dirty work and stepping up when the Tigers needed to dig into their bench.
With 19:15 left in the game, Tilmon picked up his third foul. It was his second in less than 30 seconds, sending him to the bench. The 6-foot-10 Tilmon has been vital to the Tigers’ success this season. In his past seven games, he is averaging 19.6 points and nine rebounds.
Minutes later, forward Kobe Brown would find himself in foul trouble as well. Brown was coming off one of his best performances of the season Saturday against TCU, grabbing a career-high 13 rebounds. Brown played a season-low 10 minutes against the Wildcats, not registering a point or board.
With two starters sidelined by foul trouble for a good portion of the second half, it was up to Smith and Braun to pick up the slack.
Smith took on most of the responsibility, playing a season-high 28 minutes. His versatility — he can defend, space the floor and rebound — is especially valuable and make him often the first Tiger off the bench. Mitchell Smith finished with a season-high 12 rebounds against Kentucky, tying the career high he set against Vanderbilt last season.
“I thought Mitch was good,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I thought he defended (well). I thought he rebounded the basketball well. He kept balls alive. That’s great for us because we need that.”
Instead of Brown, it was Mitchell Smith who closed the game for the Tigers, playing the final 6:26. He came up with two key defensive rebounds in the final minute to help the Tigers secure the win.
“We’re always looking for someone to come in and kill the glass,” Dru Smith said. “Mitch always comes in and brings good energy, especially on the defensive end. We’re thankful for what he did tonight.”
Braun has played sparingly this season. He was a coach’s decision for three straight games until seeing action against TCU on Saturday. Against Kentucky, Braun played 12 minutes, just one minute off of tying his season high.
“I thought Parker gave us big minutes,” Martin said.
Braun had two blocks Wednesday, two shy of the career high he set against Ole Miss last season. He also chipped in five points, including his second 3-pointer of the season.
“It does a lot for us,” Dru Smith said about the Tigers’ bench production. “Just having those guys come in and playing confident, it makes the other teams respect them. They have to guard them. They understand that they’re coming in and they’re also going to be a threat to score.”
Even though they played well, there were still some glaring issues for Mitchell Smith and Braun. Mitchell Smith hit 1 of 6 3-pointers, which dropped him to 18.5% from 3 this season season. Still, Martin encourages him to keep taking those shots.
“I even thought the 3s that he missed were good shots,” Martin said. “We need him to be a guy that can make shots from the perimeter. Now, we just get a couple more to go down and I think it takes us to another level as a team.”
While Braun swatted two shots, he struggled to guard Kentucky bigs Olivier Sarr and Isaiah Jackson, who played a part in the Wildcats’ run early in the second half.
Still, the two made important contributions to Missouri’s win Wednesday, and Martin believes they still have room for improvement.