Missouri men’s basketball made an addition to its coaching staff Monday, bringing in former Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich as a special assistant to the head coach. The news was first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
Lottich spent the past 10 seasons with Valparaiso — three as an assistant and seven as a head coach.
He compiled a 108-117 record during his tenure with the Crusaders, which included an NIT appearance during the 2016-17 season, before the program dismissed him at the end of this past season.
Before joining the coaching ranks, Lottich played professionally in Germany, Japan and New Zealand.
From the Chicago area, Lottich played basketball at Stanford from 2000-04. His collegiate playing career overlapped with MU coach Dennis Gates, who played at California from 1998-2002.