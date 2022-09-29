Mizzou Madness — a showcase of the Missouri men’s and women’s basketball teams — will tip off under the lights at 8 p.m. Friday on an outdoor court placed on Francis Quadrangle in front of the Columns and Jesse Hall.

The court will be 60 feet by 90 feet, and face east to west just in front of the north side of the columns. Bleacher seating will be constructed on the north sideline, facing Jesse Hall and behind the baskets.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you