Mizzou Madness — a showcase of the Missouri men’s and women’s basketball teams — will tip off under the lights at 8 p.m. Friday on an outdoor court placed on Francis Quadrangle in front of the Columns and Jesse Hall.
The court will be 60 feet by 90 feet, and face east to west just in front of the north side of the columns. Bleacher seating will be constructed on the north sideline, facing Jesse Hall and behind the baskets.
The teams’ benches will sit on the opposite sideline, and two designated student sections will be placed behind the benches.
A laser show screen and DJ booth will be set up on the right and left sides of the teams’ benches. Food vendors, a face painter, inflatables and a balloon twist will line the far-north side of the quad.
Four lights will be placed around the court to illuminate the action. Both teams will be introduced and participate in interactive games with fans.