Baylor West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) is defended by Baylor forward Josh Ojianwuna (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

 Kathleen Batten

Missouri men's basketball missed out on another chance to add some size to its frontcourt next season Wednesday, when West Virginia transfer Jimmy Bell Jr. announced his commitment to Mississippi State.

Bell was set to visit Columbia on Wednesday, but canceled that visit, according to PowerMizzou's Drew King. He committed to Mississippi State shortly after.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.