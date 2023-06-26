The Southeastern Conference announced Missouri men’s basketball’s conference opponents for the 2023-24 season Monday. The Tigers’ SEC schedule features 18 conference games to be played between Jan. 6 and March 9. Official dates and times will be announced at a later date.
Missouri will host Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M at Mizzou Arena.
On the road, MU will face Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina,Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Mizzou’s SEC schedule features five home-and-home series, which include longtime permanent opponents Arkansas — the SEC school MU has played the most in the past 70-plus years — as well as Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The home-and-home matchups this season also include Florida and South Carolina.
As opposed to the 2022-23 conference schedule, Missouri will host Auburn and Tennessee at Mizzou Arena and go on the road to play Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
Known noncon games
Missouri’s full nonconference schedule has yet to be released but there currently are four games confirmed, three of which already having set dates. The Tigers will play Memphis on Friday, Nov. 10, at Mizzou Arena before hosting Wichita State on Sunday, Dec. 3.
For the third straight season, MU will face off against Kansas in a Border War matchup. On Saturday, Dec. 9, the Tigers look to snap a 14-game losing streak at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
Missouri also will play Illinois in the annual Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis, a game that traditionally has been played between Dec. 21-23, but does not yet have a confirmed date for this season.