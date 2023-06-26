Missouri’s head coach Dennis Gates watches (copy)

Missouri coach Dennis Gates watches from the sidelines during a game against Arkansas on Jan. 18 at Mizzou Arena. The SEC announced MU’s opponents for the 2023-24 season Monday.

The Southeastern Conference announced Missouri men’s basketball’s conference opponents for the 2023-24 season Monday. The Tigers’ SEC schedule features 18 conference games to be played between Jan. 6 and March 9. Official dates and times will be announced at a later date.

Missouri will host Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M at Mizzou Arena.

