According to a tweet by The Portal Report, Missouri is one of 15 schools to have shown interest in West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. BYU, Mississippi State, Saint Louis, Temple and UCF are among other schools to have also shown interest.
Bell, a 6-foot-10, 285-pound senior, started all 34 games for West Virginia during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as the Mountaineers reached the NCAA Tournament.
While he did play in Morgantown, West Virginia, this past season, Bell is familiar with the state of Missouri. Out of high school, he committed to Saint Louis, where he played his first two seasons of collegiate basketball.
After the 2020-21 season, Bell transferred to Moberly Area Community College in Moberly. During his 2021-22 season at MACC, Bell shot 59.1% from the field. He averaged 9.3 points while grabbing 9.1 rebounds per game as MACC finished with a 28-7 record. Following the conclusion of the season, Bell chose Bob Huggins' Mountaineers over East Tennessee State, Oakland and Sam Houston State.
Bell is the latest name to emerge in the transfer portal that MU has reportedly had interest in. The Tigers could still use another veteran big for the 2023-24 roster. MU had interest in 6-11 Kadin Shedrick and 7-5 Jamarion Sharp, but both committed elsewhere, with Shedrick choosing Texas and Sharp opting for Ole Miss. Mohamed Diarra, a 6-10 forward who appeared in 25 games for MU this past season, is heading to NC State after entering the transfer portal in March.